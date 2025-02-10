Celtics vs. Heat Prediction: Despite Miami’s additions, will Boston cover?

The Boston Celtics (37-16) are set to face the Miami Heat (25-25) tonight at Kaseya Center in Miami. Tip-off is at 7:30 PM ET. With the road team favoured by 5.5 and the over/under set at 219.5 points, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Heat matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (-6) at Miami Heat (+6); o/u 219

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: N/A

Celtics vs. Heat Public Betting: Bettors Love Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tatum questionable to face Heat

Jayson Tatum (knee) is questionable for Monday’s showdown with the Heat. Tatum joins Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) on the injury report. Boston could roll with Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis as the starting five. Porzingis (illness) is off the injury report, giving Boston some additional depth back in the frontcourt.

Wiggins, Anderson set to make Heat debuts

Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson will be available to make their Heat debuts on Monday against the Celtics. Wiggins and Anderson were acquired from the Warriors on Wednesday as part of the deal that sent Jimmy Butler in the opposite direction. The former offers a much higher fantasy ceiling. Wiggins should be in the starting lineup. Anderson’s playing time decreased while with the Warriors; hopefully, the change of scenery gives him a boost.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Boston is currently on a five-game road winning streak. They boast a strong defense that has limited opponents to 110.0 points per game over their last six matchups. In their recent 131-104 victory over the New York Knicks, they played without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

The Heat, meanwhile, are adjusting to recent roster changes, notably the acquisition of Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins is expected to make his debut tonight, potentially bolstering Miami’s offense.

Given their form and defensive prowess, I’m backing Boston. The Celtics have won eight out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. They have covered in four straight against the Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -6