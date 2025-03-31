Celtics vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Will Boston Cover Spread in Memphis?

The Boston Celtics (55-19) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (44-30) on Monday, March 31, 2025, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and Max. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Grizzlies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (-4.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (+4.5); o/u 235.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Public Betting: Bettors Love Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Boston Celtics: The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference and boast a league-best 31-7 road record this season. They are on an eight-game winning streak, demonstrating strong form as they approach the postseason. ​

Memphis Grizzlies: The Grizzlies hold the fifth spot in the Western Conference with a 25-12 home record. They have faced challenges recently, losing five of their last six games, which has jeopardized their position and increased the risk of falling into the play-in tournament.

Key Players:

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: Averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

Jaylen Brown: Listed as a game-time decision for this matchup. ​

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ja Morant: Averaging 22.3 points per game in March, though he may face a tough challenge against Boston’s defense.

Desmond Bane: Contributing 5.5 assists per game. ​

Injuries:

Memphis Grizzlies: Zyon Pullin is out until April 1, and Brandon Clarke is out for the season.

Statistical Comparison:

Boston Celtics: Average 116.9 points per game with a field goal percentage of 46.3%.

Memphis Grizzlies: Average 122.2 points per game, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

I’m taking Boston at Bovada.lv. The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, cashing in two out of the three meetings between these two teams. The Celtics are also 9-1 straight up, winning eight consecutive games. They’ve also covered in four out of their last five games overall. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have dropped eight out of their last 10 games at the betting window.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -4.5