Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Boston bounce back at home?

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night. The game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Celtics cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 48-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-19-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 42-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-33-1 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Cleveland Cavaliers (+2.5) at 534 Boston Celtics (-2.5); o/u 231.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland had missed the team’s last 2 games with a hip contusion, but he’s been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday’s game against the Celtics. Garland should be all systems go against Boston this weekend.

The sixth-year man out of Vanderbilt is having a stellar season in 2025, as he’s averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Garland’s return to the lineup means that Cavaliers backup point guard Ty Jerome should see a downtick in minutes as he returns to a reserve role.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown (thigh) is questionable to play in Friday’s game against the Cavaliers. Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this year.

Boston point guard Jrue Holiday is questionable for Friday’s game due to a finger injury. The veteran out of UCLA is putting up 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on the campaign.

Celtics backup center Luke Kornet (personal) is also officially listed as questionable to play on Friday. The reserve big man is logging 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest this season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

The over is 38-20 in Cleveland’s games this season.

The under is 33-26 in Boston’s games this season.

Boston is an NBA-best 26-11 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Boston is 66-61-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

It seems like Boston has Cleveland’s number this season. The Celtics are 2-1 straight up in their 3 games against the Cavs in 2024-25. Boston defeated Cleveland 120-117 at TD Garden on November 19th and the Celtics toppled the Cavs 112-105 in Cleveland on February 4th. The Celtics’ only loss to the Cavaliers came on December 1st in Cleveland. Boston led that game by as many as 14 points before getting outscored by 16 points in the fourth quarter and ultimately losing 115-111.

The point is that even though Cleveland might have the best record in the East, Boston is still the defending NBA champion. You could make the argument that if it weren’t for a bad quarter the Celtics would be 3-0 against the Cavaliers this season. It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Celtics guards Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday before this contest tips off, but I like Boston in this matchup. I’m laying the points with the Celtics at home in this one.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -2.5