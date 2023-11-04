    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bulls vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    The Denver Nuggets will host the Chicago Bulls this Saturday evening from Ball Arena. The Nuggets are listed as 8.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 216.5. Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Nuggets prediction. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Chicago Bulls (+8.5) at Denver Nuggets (-8.5); o/u 225.5

    9:00 pm ET, Saturday, November 4th, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado 

    Bulls vs Nuggets Public Betting Information 

    As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Nuggets in this game, as 56% of the bets are on Denver -8.5.  That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

    Chicago Bulls DFS SPIN

    Zach LaVine scored 24 points on 10/21 shooting, with seven boards and five assists in the home loss to the Nets. The Renton native has responded to his 51-point outburst with three straight 20-point performances, and he’s honestly the best bet to roll with due to the volume and green light he has for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.0 ppg and 4.5  rpg through six games. 

    Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

    Nikola Jokic nearly posted another triple-double last time out, going for 33 points, with 14 rebounds and 9 assists in the tourney win over the Mavs. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has picked up where he left off here in 2023, and he should have his way with Chicago’s fellow Nikola in the paint. Jokic is averaging 27.3 ppg, 12.2 rpg, and 7.7 apg through six games. 

    Bulls vs Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

    Chicago is 1-5 against the spread, with a 2-4 o/u record.

    Denver is 3-3 ATS, with a 1-5 over/under record. 

    Bulls vs Nuggets NBA BETTING PREDICTION

    While I’d like to give Chicago the benefit of the doubt, Saturday night in Denver sounds like it has blowout potential. The Nuggets bounced back from a bad loss to the T’Wolves by taking the Mavs out last night, and I believe they’ll double down here on the Bulls. Chicago’s early season players’ meeting was necessary, but comical and a sign of the brewing dysfunction in the Windy City. Let’s back Denver here at home this weekend. 

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: DENVER TO COVER -8.5

