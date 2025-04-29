Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5 Prediction: Will Indiana cover 7.5-point spread?

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks face off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers lead the series 3-1 and aim to close it out at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Bucks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

6:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBA TV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pacers are 8-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 222.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Pacers 123, Bucks 115

Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Pacers 129, Bucks 103​

In Game 4, the Pacers dominated with a 129-103 victory, shooting 60.2% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc. They had eight players scoring in double figures, showcasing their depth and offensive efficiency. Myles Turner led with 23 points, while Tyrese Haliburton contributed significantly in playmaking and defense.

Key Storylines

Damian Lillard’s Injury: The Bucks suffered a major setback when Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4, ruling him out for the remainder of the playoffs and potentially the 2025–26 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Performance: Despite the team’s struggles, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a consistent force, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Pacers’ Momentum: Indiana has won 8 of their last 10 games, displaying a balanced attack and strong team chemistry.

The Bucks will need a significant effort from their supporting cast to extend the series, while the Pacers look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and depth to advance to the next round.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Give me Indiana. The Pacers covered in three of the four games against the Bucks in this series. Indiana is also 4-1 straight up over its last five games and 4-1 against the number in its last five contests.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 5 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -7.5