2025-26 NBA Futures Odds Breakdown: Thunder Rise as Early Favorites to Repeat

As the offseason heats up and teams begin shaping their rosters for the 2025–26 NBA campaign, oddsmakers have released the latest futures odds to win the NBA Finals. Leading the pack are the Oklahoma City Thunder, listed at +225, signaling a repeat could be in the making. Here are the current 2025-26 NBA Futures Odds.

Thunder Take Top Spot

At +225 at Bovada.lv, the Thunder are clear favorites, reflecting a league-wide belief in a repeat. With their core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, why not? OKC’s combination of youth, depth, and cap flexibility makes the Thunder the most compelling championship bet in the early going.

Rockets, Cavs, and Knicks Among Surprising Top Contenders

Close behind are the Houston Rockets (+700), Cleveland Cavaliers (+900), and New York Knicks (+900). Houston’s rise is particularly noteworthy, having transformed from a rebuilding team to a legitimate threat, possibly thanks to internal development and offseason additions like Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the Knicks continue to build around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, and Cleveland’s odds reflect confidence in the Donovan Mitchell–Evan Mobley core despite playoff struggles in recent years.

Veteran Squads Linger in the Mix

Several storied franchises are still in the mix but at longer odds:

Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) and Golden State Warriors (+2200) remain in the conversation, albeit clearly no longer the dominant forces they once were.

The Denver Nuggets (+1700), just two years removed from their 2023 title, have seen their odds slip, likely due to salary cap constraints and playoff disappointment.

The Boston Celtics (+1800)—despite their championship pedigree and deep roster—sit surprisingly low, possibly due to aging stars or front office changes.

Spurs and Magic Positioned to Leap

The Orlando Magic (+1400) and San Antonio Spurs (+2500) are intriguing value plays. Both teams are flush with young talent—Orlando with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and San Antonio with generational big man Victor Wembanyama. If their development accelerates, these odds could shrink quickly.

Sleepers and Long Shots

The Dallas Mavericks, L.A. Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers are all pegged at +4000, offering potential value if their stars—like Luka Dončić, Kawhi Leonard, or Joel Embiid—can stay healthy and make a postseason run.

At the other end of the spectrum:

Milwaukee Bucks (+8000) have plummeted down the odds list, indicating a possible teardown or Giannis Antetokounmpo-related uncertainty.

Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Toronto Raptors all sit at +15000, underscoring either rebuilding status or roster instability.

True long shots like the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards round out the board at +100000, effectively eliminating them from serious consideration barring a miraculous turnaround.

2025-26 NBA Futures Odds Final Thoughts

The futures market paints a picture of a changing NBA landscape. Gone are the days of dominance by a handful of superteams. Instead, the 2025–26 season looks to be a wide-open race, led by emerging franchises like the Thunder, Rockets, and Cavaliers. As we await the draft and free agency, bettors and fans alike will watch closely to see which teams can turn potential into a championship parade.