NASCAR USA Today 301 Betting Odds & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire will run on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET from NHMS. Will Chase Elliott starting from the pole position and Christopher Bell listed as the favorite, which drivers will contend for the checkered flag in this weekend’s USA Today 301?

USA Today 301 Race Information

What: NASCAR Cup Series Race from New Hampshire USA Today 301

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, New Hampshire

Watch: USA Network (fuboTV)

USA Today 301 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Bell is the current favorite at +400 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +450. Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds to win today’s race at +600, followed by Ryan Blaney at +650 and Elliott at +750. Kyle Larson (+800) and Joey Logano (+900) are in that same mix.

Continuing with the odds, William Byron is +1200, followed by Brad Keselowski at +1400. Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick are +2500, respectively, followed by Josh Berry and Ross Chastain at +2800, respectively. Chris Buescher is +3000, followed by Bubba Wallace at +3600.

USA Today 301 Predictions

OPTION 1: Denny Hamlin (+600)

Hamlin currently ranks third in the NASCAR Cup Standings with 553 points. In his 17 starts this season, he has three wins, seven top-5 finishes and eight top-10s. He’s also had plenty of success on this track in previous outings. In 30 races at New Hampshire, he has three wins, 11 top-5 finishes and 19 top-10s.

OPTION 2: Joey Logano (+900)

Logano has also raced well here in previous starts. In his 23 races at NHMS, Logano has two wins, 10 top-5 finishes and 16 top-10s. Currently ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Standings, Logano has two top-5 finishes this season and five top-10s. In his 17 starts in 2024, he has yet to earn a victory. Perhaps today will be his day.

OPTION 3: Brad Keselowski (+1400)

In 23 starts at New Hampshire, Keselowski has two wins, 10 top-5 finishes and 16 top-10s. He’s coming off a strong outing at Iowa last week, where he finished 10th. In his last seven races, Keselowski finished outside the top-15 only once, which was in the All-Star Race. Now ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Standings, I expect Keselowski to be in the mix to win the checkered flag today.