NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 Prediction: Is Joey Logano a solid play?

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 is scheduled for March 9, 2025, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. It marks the fourth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The event will cover 312 laps on the 1.022-mile oval, totaling approximately 318.864 miles.

Shriners Children’s 500 Recent Trends and Race History

In the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing secured victory. He led a competitive field that saw Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs finish second and third, respectively.

The 2022 edition witnessed Chase Briscoe achieving his first career Cup Series win. Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick completed the podium.

Notably, the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway culminated with Joey Logano clinching his third NASCAR Cup Series championship. He led a 1-2 finish for Team Penske.

Notable Developments for the 2025 Race

Katherine Legge’s Debut: At 44, Katherine Legge will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut. She will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman to compete in a Cup Series race since 2018.

Practice Sessions: In the lead-up to the race, Carson Hocevar posted the fastest practice time. He clocked in at 27.163 seconds with a speed of 132.533 mph.

Broadcast Information

The race will be televised on FS1, with commentary from Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick. Radio coverage will be provided by MRN, featuring announcers Alex Hayden, Mike Bagley, and Todd Gordon.

As the NASCAR Cup Series progresses, the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway promises to deliver thrilling competition. Seasoned veterans and emerging talents will vie for victory on this distinctive one-mile oval.

Shriners Children’s 500 Predictions

OPTION 1: Joey Logano (+850)

The reigning champion, Logano has multiple wins at Phoenix, including his championship-clinching victory in 2024.

OPTION 2: Christopher Bell (+600)

As the defending champion of the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500, Bell has showcased his aptitude on this track.

OPTION 3: Chase Briscoe (+2500)

Captured his first Cup Series win at Phoenix in 2022, indicating his competitiveness on this oval.

OPTION 4: Ryan Blaney (+600)

Consistently strong performances, including a second-place finish in the 2024 season finale, highlight Blaney as a formidable contender.

