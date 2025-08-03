NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 Prediction: Does Ryan Blaney offer Bettors Value?

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3, 2025, for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol—a race that has quickly grown in prestige on the calendar. The 0.875-mile short track in Newton, Iowa, is known for its worn surface and variable banking, offering a unique challenge that blends short-track aggression with intermediate-track strategy. With tire wear and throttle control playing major roles, drivers who can adapt to changing track conditions and manage long runs tend to rise to the front.

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 Event Info

What: NASCAR Iowa Corn 350

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Where: Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Watch: USA Network

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 Top Contenders

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, at the top of the betting board is Kyle Larson (+400), who remains the class of the field on short and intermediate ovals. Larson has shown speed at Iowa in Xfinity and Truck Series events, and his ability to run multiple grooves and search for grip makes him the heavy favorite. If he qualifies up front, it’ll be hard to bet against the No. 5.

Right behind him is Ryan Blaney (+500), who’s quietly been one of the best drivers on flatter ovals. He’s had success at Phoenix, Richmond, and Gateway—tracks with some similarities to Iowa—and Team Penske has been strong on this type of layout all season. William Byron (+600) also brings elite speed and consistency, with Hendrick Motorsports expected to have multiple cars in contention. Byron’s strength in tire conservation could be key during long green-flag runs.

Christopher Bell (+800) is always dangerous at shorter tracks, and if Joe Gibbs Racing shows up with the right setup, he could easily dominate a stretch of the race. Chase Briscoe (+900) has run well at Iowa in the Xfinity Series and has been trending upward in recent races, while Chase Elliott (+1000) and Denny Hamlin (+1000) offer strong value for veteran drivers who know how to manage track position and clean air.

NASCAR Iowa City 350 Longshots

Further down the board, Brad Keselowski (+1400) continues to over perform expectations and remains a savvy pick on flat tracks. Carson Hocevar (+2200) is an intriguing sleeper—he’s been impressively aggressive and smart on short tracks this year, and Iowa could suit his skill set well.

Looking for longshots? Joey Logano (+2800) has enough talent and team resources to steal a win with the right strategy, while Josh Berry (+3000) and Ross Chastain (+3000) offer mid-tier upside if chaos unfolds late. Tyler Reddick (+3000) has the speed, but Iowa’s rhythm may not be his best fit unless he finds a groove up high early.

NASCAR Iowa City 350 Prediction

Given the track’s characteristics—abrasive surface, variable lanes, and the need for tire management—Kyle Larson and William Byron enter as the top threats. But with value in mind, Ryan Blaney stands out as the best combination of odds, momentum, and track fit. He’s been exceptional on similar layouts, and Penske’s short-track program has been sharp.

Pick to Win: Ryan Blaney (+500)

Top Value Plays: Brad Keselowski (+1400), Carson Hocevar (+2200), Josh Berry (+3000)

Dark Horse: Ty Gibbs (+4000)

Expect pit strategy and late-race restarts to shuffle the field, but the winner will likely come from one of the top 6–8 on the board. If tire falloff is a factor, the drivers who manage long runs—like Blaney and Byron—will have the edge.