NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 Betting Odds & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway on Sunday night for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. With Kyle Larson both favored and starting from the pole position, which drivers make the most sense to back today in Iowa?

Iowa Corn 350 Event Information

What: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Where: Iowa Speedway

When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Watch: USA Network

Iowa Corn 350 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Larson is +420 to win today’s race from Iowa Speedway. Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds at +500, followed by Christopher Bell at +650. Ryan Blaney is +750, Tyler Reddick is +1000 and Joey Logano is +1200.

Continuing with tonight’s odds, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and William Byron are all +1400 to win tonight’s Iowa Corn 350, respectively. Josh Berry, Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain are +1800, respectively, while Ty Gibbs is +2200.

Kyle Busch is +2500, followed by Noah Gragson at +2800 and Chris Buescher at +3000. Alex Bowman is +3500 to win tonight’s race from Iowa, while Bubba Wallace is +4000. Chase Briscoe is +4800.

Iowa Corn 350 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Chase Elliott (+1400)

Elliott sits only 14 points behind Larson for the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings. He has one win on the year, with six top-5 finishes and eight top-10s in his 16 starts. In his last seven races, Elliott has finished inside the top-10, which includes last week’s fourth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway.

OPTION 2: Brad Keselowski (+1400)

Keselowski is on the rise. He’s now up to seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings with 466 points, 95 behind the leader Larson. In 16 starts, he has one win, seven top-5 finishes and eight top-10s. While he did finish 13th last week at Sonoma, he also started No. 35, so that was a heck of finish. In his last five races, he has one win, one second place finish and one third-place showing. Over that same span, he didn’t finish outside of the top-15 but once, which was a 16th-place finish at the All-Star Race.

OPTION 3: Martin Truex Jr. (+1800)

In 16 starts this season, Truex Jr. is without a win but he’s finished inside the top-5 four times and has seven top-10 finishes. He sits just 53 points behind Larson in the Cup standings, ranking fifth overall. He hasn’t finished inside the top-10 in five consecutive races but today feels wide open given the lack of history for drivers on this course.