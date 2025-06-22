NASCAR Great American Getaway 400 Prediction: Will Hamlin succeed as favorite?

Today at 2 p.m. ET, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the “Tricky Triangle” at Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400—a 160-lap, 400-mile test where strategy, handling, and a strong mid-race run decide the outcome. Denny Hamlin, fresh off securing the pole and beginning the weekend with dominant performance, is the strong favorite again.

The Great American Getaway 400 Betting Odds

Denny Hamlin +300 — overwhelming favorite according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, especially with 7 career wins at Pocono

Ryan Blaney / Tyler Reddick +800

Christopher Bell / Kyle Larson +900

William Byron +1000

…down the board to long shots like Joey Logano (+2800), Chase Elliott (+2200), Bubba Wallace (+3500), and more.

Trends & Analysis

1. Pocono Prowess

Hamlin leads all active drivers with 7 Pocono wins and consistently runs up front—he’s logged 858 laps led in 35 starts.

Larson and Byron both deliver steady top-10s—with Larson posting 7 top-10s in 10 runs, and Byron maintaining a strong average finish (~9.4).

2. Ford Value Play

Fords have been lighting up practice: Blaney, Buescher, Cindric, Keselowski topping long-run pace charts. Action Network projects Ford with a ~32.6% win probability (+260 odds on manufacturer win).

The Great American Getaway 400 Predictions

Win Pick: Denny Hamlin — Pole sitter, Pocono king, and showing peak pace. At +300, he’s the most compelling choice for victory today.

Top 5 Finishes:

Ryan Blaney — Solid trend at Pocono, defending champ; +800 offers upside.

Kyle Larson — No win yet here, but consistent top-10 record and race pace.

William Byron — High-floor candidate with strong historical performance; +1000 is appealing.

Long Shot to Watch:

Chris Buescher at +1200 — Fast in Ford practice, solid finishes recently, offers value if the long green-flag runs hold.

Race Strategy & Edge

Pocono’s three distinct corners make handling and tire strategy key. Teams will choose between stage-point short pitting or green-flag emphasis. With long-run Ford speed and Toyota’s top-end capability, expect a back-and-forth battle mid-race. If it’s a pit-strategy game, Hamlin’s track control could be decisive.

The Great American Getaway 400 Final Scorecard

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Top 5 Completers: Blaney, Larson, Byron, Buescher

Props to Try:

Hamlin Top 3 (+160)

Ford Manufacturer Win (+260)

Tune in on Amazon Prime Video at 2 p.m. ET for live green-flag action.