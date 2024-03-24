NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Odds & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Circuit of Americas on Sunday for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. With William Byron earning the pole position and Tyler Reddick the current favorite, which drivers offer bettors the best value to take the checkered flag today?

NASCAR Cup Series Race Information

What: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Where: Circuit of the Americas

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Watch: FOX

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Betting Odds

Tyler Reddick is the current favorite to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at +350 odds, but he has company. William Byron is only +380, followed by Ty Gibbs at +400 and Christopher Bell at +750. From there, the odds drop off. Shane Van Grisbergern, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are all +1200, respectively.

Continuing with today’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix betting odds, Ross Chastain is +1400, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +1600 and AJ Allmendinger at +2500. Austin Cindric is +2800, while Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher and Kyle Busch are all +3200, respectively. Alex Bowman is +4000, followed by Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell at +5000, respectively.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions

OPTION 1: Chase Elliott (+1200)

In two races at EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix since February of 2021, Elliott has one win and one fourth-place finish. While it’s a small sample size, Elliott has an average finish of 2.5, which is the lowest among all active drivers, while his average driver rating of 109.4 is third behind only Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.

OPTION 2: Ross Chastain (+1400)

Speaking of Chastain, he also has a win at Circuit of Americas in his three races since February 2021. He too hasn’t finished lower than fourth here and has three top-4 finishes for an average finish of 3.0. His average driver rating of 119.6 ranks second behind only Reddick, whose odds offer less value than Chastain’s at +1400. Like Elliott (ninth), Chastain also has the advantage of starting in the top-10 today (sixth).

OPTION 3: Alex Bowman (+4000)

Bowman offers plenty of value at +4000 today. In three races at COTA since 2021, he has an average finish of .3. He doesn’t have a win, but his best finish was second and his lowest was eighth. He has three top-10 finishes, has led for three laps here and owns an average driver rating of 102.6. The only major disadvantage he has is that he’ll start outside the top-10 at 17th. Other than that, Bowman should be in the mix today.

