NASCAR Cup Viva Mexico 250 Predictions: Will SVG cash as the favorite?

The Viva Mexico 250 will be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track on Sunday afternoon. Shane Van Gisbergen is the current favorite to win the race, but will he take the checkered flag in this NASCAR Cup Series race?

Viva Mexico 250 Event Overview

Race: Viva México 250 (100 laps, ~242 mi)

Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez • 2.429‑mile, 15‑turn road course at high elevation (~7,400 ft)

When: Sunday, June 15 — green flag ~3 p.m. ET via Prime Video & MRN/SiriusXM

Historic First: First NASCAR Cup points race outside the U.S. since 1958

Viva Mexico 250 What to Watch

Elevation & Brakes

The thin air requires special cooling setups and could disrupt engine and brake performance—teams have been fine‑tuning these in practice.

Road‑Course Specialists

Chase Elliott leads with three road-course debut wins under Chevrolet in the Next Gen car

Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) topped qualifying, securing pole, and is the +225 to +330 favorite

Ty Gibbs showed pace in both short- and long-run runs during practice/qualifying

Odds & Expert Picks

Driver Odds Highlights

Shane van Gisbergen +225–+330 (favorite)

Pole‑winner, strong road‑racing pedigree

Christopher Bell +700 (≈12%) Won at COTA this year

William Byron +800 Multiple Top‑10s, strong past road‑course form

Chris Buescher +1400 (expert pick) Strong practice pace and model pick

Daniel Suárez +2000 (value pick) Xfinity winner at track, native favorite

Odds are from oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv.

X‑Factor Drivers

Daniel Suárez: Mexico native with three Xfinity titles at this track; massive home crowd support

Katherine Legge: Road‑racing veteran conquering stock cars; her third Cup start this weekend

Viva Mexico 250 Prediction

Given SVG’s front-row start and strong early speed, he’s the favorite. But Chase Elliott boasts unmatched road‑course experience in the Next Gen era. Daniel Suárez brings local intensity and past wins, while Bell, Byron, Buescher, and Ty Gibbs could surprise based on current momentum.

My Top 3 Picks:

Shane van Gisbergen — likely dominates early pace, exacta contender

Chase Elliott — strong for late-race push

Daniel Suárez — if he handles pressure, he can spark a sentimental upset

Score (Finish) Prediction:

SVG

Elliott

Suárez

Exacta: SVG over Elliott — with Suárez lurking for an emotional podium