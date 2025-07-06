NASCAR Cup Series Prediction: Which drivers are smart to back in the Grant Park 165?

The Grant Park 165 marks the third NASCAR Cup race contested on Chicago’s tight 2.2‑mile, 12‑turn street layout through Grant Park—a spectacle that juxtaposes the city skyline and the roar of stock cars. Inaugurated in 2023, last year’s event was cut short due to darkness and intermittent rain. With narrow lanes, concrete barriers hugging the track, and a history of wet-weather interruptions, precision and composure are paramount.

Grant Park 165 Snapshot

What: Grant Park 165

Where: Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Watch: TNT

Grant Park 165 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Shane van Gisbergen (+125) stands out as the clear favorite after grabbing pole in both Xfinity and Cup qualifying. Having won this event in ’23 and dominated in Mexico, he’s the one to beat.

Michael McDowell (+850) has quietly emerged, with strong qualifying pace and consistent Chicago showings—he’ll start second.

Tyler Reddick (+850) and Christopher Bell (+1000) round out the top contenders; Bell is a proven road-course ace with strong analytics backing.

Who Can Upset?

Chris Buescher (+2500): A sleeper pick, he’s consistently posted top-20 finishes at Chicago and Watkins Glen, making him a legitimate longshot threat.

AJ Allmendinger (+3300): Another road-course specialist; expect him to shine if rain reshuffles strategies.

Kyle Larson (+1600) and William Byron: Both struggled in qualifying but have race-winning form and can rebound with track position and strategy.

Grant Park 165 Key Storylines

Van Gisbergen’s Street Supremacy

SVG set the early tone, topping practice and qualifying amid slick, hot conditions. He leads Trackhouse and Vegas expectations by a wide margin.

Changing Grip, Changing Gears

Patches in Turns 5–6 and 11 add complexity, while the rough surface and lack of runoff—combined with possible rain—mean teams must balance setup for wet-and-dry conditions.

Qualifying Mishaps Could Haunt Top Teams

Hendrick’s key drivers—Byron, Elliott, Bowman, Larson—all damaged cars in practice, forcing them to the back. Their race becomes a climb through traffic, where timing and strategy matter more than raw speed.

Grant Park 165 Race Prediction

Expect SVG to control, thanks to pole position, street-course prowess, and momentum. But adversity—pit missteps or early cautions—could shuffle the deck.

Top pick: Shane van Gisbergen for the win.

Strategic play: Michael McDowell to score a top-5, thanks to qualifying position and consistency.

Best underdog: Chris Buescher—+2500 value backed by strong stats and a consistent street-course record.

Final Take

The Grant Park 165 is shaping up as a test of finesse: will SVG’s blistering pace dominate again, or will a rain-tinged strategy pave the way for a savvy underdog? Expect tight racing, unexpected twists, and edge-of-seat drama on Chicago’s unforgiving streets.