NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling At The Glen Prediction: Will SVG post another win?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the historic Watkins Glen International this Sunday, August 10, for the Go Bowling at The Glen, one of the most anticipated road course events of the year. Known for its fast straightaways, technical corners, and iconic elevation changes, “The Glen” has been a place where both road course specialists and Cup Series regulars have found glory. But in recent years, the rise of true road course ringers has shaken up the odds board — and 2025 is no exception.

Go Bowling At The Glen Event Information

Go Bowling At The Glen Betting Odds

At the top of the betting market, Shane van Gisbergen (+150) is once again the man to beat according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv. The Kiwi has been nothing short of dominant on NASCAR’s road courses since making the jump from Supercars, with surgical precision in braking zones and the ability to conserve tires better than almost anyone. His victory earlier this season at Sonoma cemented his status as the road course king, and The Glen’s high-speed nature plays directly to his strengths.

Right behind him is Connor Zilisch (+500), the 18-year-old phenom who has already turned heads in limited Cup action. Zilisch’s raw speed and fearlessness could be a serious threat, especially if strategy calls fall his way.

The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson (+1200) and William Byron (+1200) both loom as strong value plays. Larson is a proven road course winner with an aggressive driving style that suits Watkins Glen’s flowing layout, while Byron’s recent uptick in qualifying performance could put him in prime track position to capitalize. Chase Elliott (+1400) — the all-time winningest road racer in modern Cup history — has not been quite as dominant on these tracks over the past two seasons, but The Glen is historically one of his best venues.

Go Bowling At The Glen Mid-Tier & Longshots

Several mid-tier drivers also present intriguing upside. Christopher Bell (+1600) and Michael McDowell (+1600) are both steady, calculated road course performers who excel at avoiding mistakes. Tyler Reddick (+1800) remains one of the fastest in pure pace, but needs to put together a mistake-free race to convert speed into a win. AJ Allmendinger (+2000), the road course veteran, may not have the outright speed to beat van Gisbergen on pace alone, but his experience in racecraft and pit strategy can’t be overlooked.

From the longer-shot perspective, names like Kyle Busch (+2500) and Ross Chastain (+2500) have the raw talent and aggressive nature to pull off an upset if the front-runners stumble. Busch in particular has been strong at The Glen in the past and is rarely out of contention when his team nails the setup.

Go Bowling At The Glen Prediction

It’s hard to look past Shane van Gisbergen given his current form and unmatched skill set on road courses. The only thing that could derail him is an ill-timed caution or a pit strategy shakeup — and Watkins Glen has been known to throw those curveballs.

If anyone is going to beat SVG, Connor Zilisch is the rising star with the pure pace to challenge him, and Kyle Larson has the veteran savvy to pounce late. Still, my pick is Shane van Gisbergen to take the win, with Zilisch and Larson rounding out the podium. For bettors seeking value, Michael McDowell (+1600) offers an appealing combination of experience, recent form, and road course pedigree.