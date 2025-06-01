NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 Prediction: Will Ross Chastain post another victory?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 is set to take place tonight at Nashville Superspeedway, marking the 14th race of the season and the fifth Cup event at this 1.33-mile concrete oval. The race is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Race Overview

Nashville Superspeedway’s concrete surface and unique layout make track position and tire management crucial. Last year’s race was a five-overtime thriller won by Joey Logano, highlighting the unpredictability of this venue.

Cracker Barrel 400 Drivers to Watch

Chase Briscoe: Secured his third pole of the season with a record-setting lap of 164.395 mph.

Denny Hamlin: Starting second, Hamlin has two wins this season and a strong history on concrete tracks.

Ross Chastain: Fresh off a win at Charlotte and a past winner at Nashville, Chastain starts fifth and is a strong contender.

William Byron: The current points leader starts third and has been consistently fast this season.

Tyler Reddick: Fastest in practice and starting fourth, Reddick has shown strong pace leading into the race.

Cracker Barrel 400 Betting Odds (Top Contenders)

Driver Odds

Denny Hamlin +500

Ross Chastain +650

Ryan Blaney +700

Christopher Bell +750

Tyler Reddick +750

William Byron +800

Kyle Larson +900

Chase Briscoe +1400

Odds courtesy of Bovada.lv

Cracker Barrel 400 Prediction

Given his recent form and past success at Nashville, Ross Chastain is a strong pick to win tonight’s race. His momentum from Charlotte and familiarity with the track position him well for another victory.