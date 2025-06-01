NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 Prediction: Will Ross Chastain post another victory?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 is set to take place tonight at Nashville Superspeedway, marking the 14th race of the season and the fifth Cup event at this 1.33-mile concrete oval. The race is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.
Race Overview
Nashville Superspeedway’s concrete surface and unique layout make track position and tire management crucial. Last year’s race was a five-overtime thriller won by Joey Logano, highlighting the unpredictability of this venue.
Cracker Barrel 400 Drivers to Watch
Chase Briscoe: Secured his third pole of the season with a record-setting lap of 164.395 mph.
Denny Hamlin: Starting second, Hamlin has two wins this season and a strong history on concrete tracks.
Ross Chastain: Fresh off a win at Charlotte and a past winner at Nashville, Chastain starts fifth and is a strong contender.
William Byron: The current points leader starts third and has been consistently fast this season.
Tyler Reddick: Fastest in practice and starting fourth, Reddick has shown strong pace leading into the race.
Cracker Barrel 400 Betting Odds (Top Contenders)
Driver Odds
Denny Hamlin +500
Ross Chastain +650
Ryan Blaney +700
Christopher Bell +750
Tyler Reddick +750
William Byron +800
Kyle Larson +900
Chase Briscoe +1400
Cracker Barrel 400 Prediction
Given his recent form and past success at Nashville, Ross Chastain is a strong pick to win tonight’s race. His momentum from Charlotte and familiarity with the track position him well for another victory.