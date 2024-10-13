NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 Prediction:

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 will be the third and final race in NASCAR’s round of 12. With four drivers having to be eliminated from championship contention following this race, which ones offer bettors the best bang for their buck?

Bank of America Roval 400 Event Information

What: Bank of America Roval 400

When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Watch: NBC

Bank of America Roval 400 Betting Odds

Shane Van Grisbergen is the current favorite at +260, followed by A.J. Allmendinger at +600. Tyler Reddick, meanwhile, is +900 to win today’s Bank of America Roval 400, as is Kyle Larson. Chase Elliott and William Byron are also +1100, respectively, followed by Christopher Bell at +1300 to win. Both Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are +1500, respectively, followed by Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs at +2200, respectively.

Continuing with today’s odds, Ross Chastain is +3100 to win the Bank of America Roval 400, as is Chris Buescher. Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman are all +3700, respectively, while Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are both +4200, respectively. From there, the odds drop significantly.

Bank of America Roval 400 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Tyler Reddick (+900)

Reddick is currently seventh in the NASCAR Cup Standings. In 31 starts this season, Reddick has two wins, 11 top-5 finishes and 19 top-10s. In his last three races at Charlotte Roval, his average starting position was 11.3. In those three races, he finished in the top-10 all three times, which included one top-5 finish as well (he finished second). His 117.0 Average Driver Rating here is first among all active drivers.

OPTION 2: A.J. Allmendinger (+600)

In his last three starts at Charlotte Roval, Allmendinger has one win, two top-5 finishes and two top-10s. His other start was a DNF, but his 110.6 Average Driver rating here is second to only Reddick. His 75 laps lead at Charlotte Roval also tops all other active drivers, including Reddick’s 48.

OPTION 3: William Byron (+1100)

Byron is currently first in the NASCAR Cup Standings. In 31 starts this season, Byron has three wins, 10 top-5 finishes and 16 top-10s. He too has run well on this course, finishing second once since 2021 and finishing in the top-20 in all three of his starts over that span. His Average Driver Rating of 108.1 is third behind only Reddick and Allmendinger among active drivers.