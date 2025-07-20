NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Prediction: Will Kyle Larson take Checkered Flag?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the high-banked concrete of Dover Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, a pivotal race in the summer stretch as playoff implications intensify. Nicknamed the “Monster Mile,” Dover is a one-mile oval that tests car balance, tire management, and driver stamina. With only a handful of races left before the postseason, this is a must-perform weekend for both title contenders and bubble drivers looking to punch their playoff ticket.

Track Overview

Dover’s unique surface and steep 24-degree banking create a demanding challenge where momentum is key and tire wear becomes a major factor late in runs. Long green-flag stretches can punish poor setups, and restarts—especially on old tires—often shuffle the field dramatically. Drivers who thrive at high-speed, rhythm-based tracks often find success here.

Autotrader EchoPark Favorites to Watch

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Denny Hamlin (+500) and Kyle Larson (+500) sit atop the odds board, and it’s hard to argue against them. Hamlin has been razor-sharp in 2025, with multiple wins and consistent top-10s. He has historically run well at Dover with several top-fives in recent years, though he’s still chasing that elusive win at the Monster Mile.

Larson, meanwhile, is always a threat on concrete tracks. He won at Dover in 2021 and has posted an average finish of 6.2 in his last five starts here. Given his recent speed and strength on intermediate ovals, he enters as a co-favorite for good reason.

Autotrader EchoPark Contenders

Chase Elliott (+750) has quietly rounded into form in the second half of 2025, and Dover is one of his best tracks—he won here in 2022 and typically runs well with Hendrick-powered speed. Teammates William Byron (+750) and Alex Bowman (+2500) should also factor in. Bowman’s surprise win at Dover in 2021 remains a standout, and while he’s struggled this season, he has upside at a track where he feels comfortable.

Ryan Blaney (+750) is another strong play. Though not traditionally dominant at Dover, he’s been consistent all year and has shown more short-run speed than usual in recent races. If he qualifies well, he could control a good chunk of this race.

Dark Horses and Value Plays

Chase Briscoe (+1000) is enjoying a breakout season, and this could be his best shot yet to lock in a win. He’s been excellent on high-banked tracks, and his Stewart-Haas Ford has shown much-improved balance in recent weeks.

Ross Chastain (+1600) and Tyler Reddick (+1800) offer strong value, especially if long green-flag runs dominate the day. Chastain’s aggressive style works well at Dover—if he can stay clean—and Reddick has been knocking on the door at tracks just like this.

Further down the board, Chris Buescher (+2800) is a compelling mid-tier pick. He’s shown speed on similar tracks and finished inside the top 10 at Dover in 2023 and 2024. Ty Gibbs (+2800) is a trendy sleeper who could capitalize if chaos unfolds.

Looking at true longshots, Carson Hocevar (+4000) and Brad Keselowski (+3300) could shake things up, especially if strategy or late cautions come into play. Hocevar’s aggressive development has shown flashes, and Keselowski is one of the best in the garage at managing tire falloff.

Autotrader EchoPark Prediction

Dover rewards balance, experience, and the ability to run a clean race from start to finish. With that in mind:

Winner Pick: Kyle Larson (+500) – Too much speed, too much Dover pedigree to ignore.

Top 5 Value: Chase Briscoe (+1000) – A breakout run could net a career-defining win.

Best Longshot: Chris Buescher (+2800) – Quietly capable of running in the top five here.

Look for pit strategy and clean air to be huge factors in determining the outcome. If the race stays mostly green, the big names will shine. If cautions stack late, expect a few surprise names to shake up the order.