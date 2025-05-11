NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Betting Predictions & Preview

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11, for the AdventHealth 400. This 1.5-mile tri-oval is known for its high-speed action and multiple racing grooves, often leading to thrilling finishes. Last year’s race was a testament to this, with Kyle Larson edging out Chris Buescher by a mere 0.001 seconds, marking one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history.

NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Race Overview

Race: AdventHealth 400

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT

Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Broadcast: FOX and Max

NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Kyle Larson is currently favored at +300, followed by Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick at +700, respectively. Denny Hamlin and William Byron are +800, respectively, followed by Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell at +1400, respectively. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are +2000, respectively.

Top Contenders

Kyle Larson (+375)

Larson enters as the favorite, boasting a strong track record at Kansas, including last year’s photo finish victory. He has led the most laps this season (596), showcasing his dominance on intermediate tracks.

Tyler Reddick (+650)

Reddick has consistently performed well at Kansas, with a win in the 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 and multiple top-10 finishes. His aggressive driving style suits the track’s characteristics.

Ryan Blaney (+650)

Blaney’s recent performances on 1.5-mile tracks have been impressive, making him a strong contender this weekend.

William Byron (+800)

Byron has been a model of consistency, with several top finishes this season. His ability to adapt to different track conditions makes him a threat.

Denny Hamlin (+800)

A veteran with multiple wins at Kansas, Hamlin’s experience and strategic acumen could play a pivotal role in the race outcome.

Value Picks & Sleepers

Chase Elliott (+2000)

Elliott has a solid history at Kansas, including a win in 2018. Despite longer odds, his recent form suggests he could be a dark horse.

Ross Chastain (+1800)

Chastain’s aggressive driving and recent performances make him a potential surprise winner.

Kyle Busch (+2200)

A two-time winner at Kansas, Busch’s experience and past success at the track can’t be overlooked.

NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Predictions

Given his current form and past success at Kansas, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win. However, Tyler Reddick’s consistency and previous victory at the track make him a strong challenger. For those looking for value bets, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain offer enticing odds with the potential for an upset.