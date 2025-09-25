BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us

Hollywood Casino 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets

byMichael Cash
September 25, 2025
Hollywood Casino 400 picks Hollywood Casino 400 picks

The Hollywood Casino 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Kansas Speedway. Our Hollywood Casino 400 picks break down current odds, key betting storylines, and best bets for the 1.5-mile intermediate. Use this preview alongside our NASCAR hub for more race coverage and odds movement updates — your home for Hollywood Casino 400 picks all week.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💰 Compare NASCAR race odds now — shop prices before placing your bet. 🏎️

Hollywood Casino 400 Picks & Race Snapshot

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS
  • TV/Radio: USA Network · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Track/Distance: 1.5-mile tri-oval (progressive banking) · 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Hollywood Casino 400 Odds: Current Outrights

Active race-winner prices (subject to change):

  • Kyle Larson — +300
  • Denny Hamlin — +550
  • Christopher Bell — +750
  • Ryan Blaney — +750
  • William Byron — +750
  • Chase Elliott — +1200
  • Tyler Reddick — +1400
  • Chase Briscoe — +1600
  • Joey Logano — +1600
  • Ross Chastain — +2000
  • Brad Keselowski — +2800
  • Bubba Wallace — +2800
  • Chris Buescher — +2800
  • Alex Bowman — +3300
  • Josh Berry — +3300
  • Ty Gibbs — +3300
  • Carson Hocevar — +4000
  • Kyle Busch — +4000
  • Austin Cindric — +5000
  • Ryan Preece — +6600
  • Erik Jones — +10000
  • John Hunter Nemechek — +10000
  • Michael McDowell — +15000
  • AJ Allmendinger — +20000
  • Austin Dillon — +20000
  • Daniel Suárez — +20000
  • Justin Haley — +20000
  • Noah Gragson — +20000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — +20000
  • Zane Smith — +20000
  • Todd Gilliland — +25000
  • Cole Custer — +50000
  • Riley Herbst — +50000
  • Shane van Gisbergen — +50000
  • Ty Dillon — +50000
  • JJ Yeley — +75000
  • Cody Ware — +250000

Note: Odds last checked Sept. 25, 2025.

Hollywood Casino 400 Betting Storylines

  • Intermediate form matters: Kansas is a smooth 1.5-mile with progressive banking (approx. 17°–20° in the turns). Long green-flag runs reward pace retention.
  • Front-stretch to back-stretch balance: 10° front-stretch and ~5° back-stretch banking create unique aero/entry demands — clean air amplifies late.
  • Recent Kansas signal: Kyle Larson won the May Kansas race this season; Toyota depth (Hamlin/Bell/Reddick) typically travels here.
  • Weather outlook: Sunny and warm race-day with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s°F and light winds — negligible rain risk.

Expert Hollywood Casino 400 Picks & Best Bets

  • Outright: Kyle Larson (+300) — elite intermediate pace and May-race validation; if he qualifies up front, clean-air conversion is real.
  • Outright (value): Denny Hamlin (+550) — Toyota short-run pop + long-run retention; Kansas has been a consistent strength.
  • Top 5 Finish: Christopher Bell (short odds) — qualifying upside turns into stage control; ladder with top-3 for risk management.
  • Long-shot Top 10: Brad Keselowski (+2800 outright) — efficiency in clean cycles; leverage him in placement markets.
  • Matchup: Byron over Elliott — steadier median-lap profile on 1.5-mile runs and fewer pit-in/out errors in 2025.

💵 Get the latest NASCAR odds & props here — shop around for best value. 🏁

Be first to key NASCAR insights & community chatter.

Join the forum, grab your handle, and get our best picks by email.

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions from links on this page, at no cost to you. Our analysis remains independent.

byMichael Cash
Published