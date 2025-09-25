Hollywood Casino 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets

The Hollywood Casino 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Kansas Speedway. Our Hollywood Casino 400 picks break down current odds, key betting storylines, and best bets for the 1.5-mile intermediate. Use this preview alongside our NASCAR hub for more race coverage and odds movement updates — your home for Hollywood Casino 400 picks all week.

Hollywood Casino 400 Picks & Race Snapshot Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 — Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS TV/Radio: USA Network · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

USA Network · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track/Distance: 1.5-mile tri-oval (progressive banking) · 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Hollywood Casino 400 Odds: Current Outrights Active race-winner prices (subject to change): Kyle Larson — +300

Denny Hamlin — +550

Christopher Bell — +750

Ryan Blaney — +750

William Byron — +750

Chase Elliott — +1200

Tyler Reddick — +1400

Chase Briscoe — +1600

Joey Logano — +1600

Ross Chastain — +2000

Brad Keselowski — +2800

Bubba Wallace — +2800

Chris Buescher — +2800

Alex Bowman — +3300

Josh Berry — +3300

Ty Gibbs — +3300

Carson Hocevar — +4000

Kyle Busch — +4000

Austin Cindric — +5000

Ryan Preece — +6600

Erik Jones — +10000

John Hunter Nemechek — +10000

Michael McDowell — +15000

AJ Allmendinger — +20000

Austin Dillon — +20000

Daniel Suárez — +20000

Justin Haley — +20000

Noah Gragson — +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — +20000

Zane Smith — +20000

Todd Gilliland — +25000

Cole Custer — +50000

Riley Herbst — +50000

Shane van Gisbergen — +50000

Ty Dillon — +50000

JJ Yeley — +75000

Cody Ware — +250000 Note: Odds last checked Sept. 25, 2025.

Hollywood Casino 400 Betting Storylines Intermediate form matters: Kansas is a smooth 1.5-mile with progressive banking (approx. 17°–20° in the turns). Long green-flag runs reward pace retention.

Kansas is a smooth 1.5-mile with progressive banking (approx. 17°–20° in the turns). Long green-flag runs reward pace retention. Front-stretch to back-stretch balance: 10° front-stretch and ~5° back-stretch banking create unique aero/entry demands — clean air amplifies late.

10° front-stretch and ~5° back-stretch banking create unique aero/entry demands — clean air amplifies late. Recent Kansas signal: Kyle Larson won the May Kansas race this season; Toyota depth (Hamlin/Bell/Reddick) typically travels here.

Kyle Larson won the May Kansas race this season; Toyota depth (Hamlin/Bell/Reddick) typically travels here. Weather outlook: Sunny and warm race-day with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s°F and light winds — negligible rain risk.

Expert Hollywood Casino 400 Picks & Best Bets Outright: Kyle Larson (+300) — elite intermediate pace and May-race validation; if he qualifies up front, clean-air conversion is real.

Kyle Larson (+300) — elite intermediate pace and May-race validation; if he qualifies up front, clean-air conversion is real. Outright (value): Denny Hamlin (+550) — Toyota short-run pop + long-run retention; Kansas has been a consistent strength.

Denny Hamlin (+550) — Toyota short-run pop + long-run retention; Kansas has been a consistent strength. Top 5 Finish: Christopher Bell (short odds) — qualifying upside turns into stage control; ladder with top-3 for risk management.

Christopher Bell (short odds) — qualifying upside turns into stage control; ladder with top-3 for risk management. Long-shot Top 10: Brad Keselowski (+2800 outright) — efficiency in clean cycles; leverage him in placement markets.

Brad Keselowski (+2800 outright) — efficiency in clean cycles; leverage him in placement markets. Matchup: Byron over Elliott — steadier median-lap profile on 1.5-mile runs and fewer pit-in/out errors in 2025.

