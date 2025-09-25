Hollywood Casino 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets

The Hollywood Casino 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Kansas Speedway. Our Hollywood Casino 400 picks break down current odds, key betting storylines, and best bets for the 1.5-mile intermediate. Use this preview alongside our NASCAR hub for more race coverage and odds movement updates — your home for Hollywood Casino 400 picks all week.
Hollywood Casino 400 Picks & Race Snapshot
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS
- TV/Radio: USA Network · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Track/Distance: 1.5-mile tri-oval (progressive banking) · 267 laps / 400.5 miles
Hollywood Casino 400 Odds: Current Outrights
Active race-winner prices (subject to change):
- Kyle Larson — +300
- Denny Hamlin — +550
- Christopher Bell — +750
- Ryan Blaney — +750
- William Byron — +750
- Chase Elliott — +1200
- Tyler Reddick — +1400
- Chase Briscoe — +1600
- Joey Logano — +1600
- Ross Chastain — +2000
- Brad Keselowski — +2800
- Bubba Wallace — +2800
- Chris Buescher — +2800
- Alex Bowman — +3300
- Josh Berry — +3300
- Ty Gibbs — +3300
- Carson Hocevar — +4000
- Kyle Busch — +4000
- Austin Cindric — +5000
- Ryan Preece — +6600
- Erik Jones — +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek — +10000
- Michael McDowell — +15000
- AJ Allmendinger — +20000
- Austin Dillon — +20000
- Daniel Suárez — +20000
- Justin Haley — +20000
- Noah Gragson — +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — +20000
- Zane Smith — +20000
- Todd Gilliland — +25000
- Cole Custer — +50000
- Riley Herbst — +50000
- Shane van Gisbergen — +50000
- Ty Dillon — +50000
- JJ Yeley — +75000
- Cody Ware — +250000
Note: Odds last checked Sept. 25, 2025.
Hollywood Casino 400 Betting Storylines
- Intermediate form matters: Kansas is a smooth 1.5-mile with progressive banking (approx. 17°–20° in the turns). Long green-flag runs reward pace retention.
- Front-stretch to back-stretch balance: 10° front-stretch and ~5° back-stretch banking create unique aero/entry demands — clean air amplifies late.
- Recent Kansas signal: Kyle Larson won the May Kansas race this season; Toyota depth (Hamlin/Bell/Reddick) typically travels here.
- Weather outlook: Sunny and warm race-day with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s°F and light winds — negligible rain risk.
Expert Hollywood Casino 400 Picks & Best Bets
- Outright: Kyle Larson (+300) — elite intermediate pace and May-race validation; if he qualifies up front, clean-air conversion is real.
- Outright (value): Denny Hamlin (+550) — Toyota short-run pop + long-run retention; Kansas has been a consistent strength.
- Top 5 Finish: Christopher Bell (short odds) — qualifying upside turns into stage control; ladder with top-3 for risk management.
- Long-shot Top 10: Brad Keselowski (+2800 outright) — efficiency in clean cycles; leverage him in placement markets.
- Matchup: Byron over Elliott — steadier median-lap profile on 1.5-mile runs and fewer pit-in/out errors in 2025.
