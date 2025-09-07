Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds, Picks & Predictions — Sept. 7, 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Sunday, September 7, where the technical 1.25-mile short-flat layout turns braking zones, corner entry, and pit execution into make-or-break moments. With tight restarts and long green-flag stretches common, this is a spot to target drivers with entry stability, restart craft, and clean pit work.

Event: Enjoy Illinois 300 — NASCAR Cup Series (Playoffs: Round of 16)

Enjoy Illinois 300 — NASCAR Cup Series (Playoffs: Round of 16) Date / Start: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Radio: MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

& Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

Track Facts (WWT Raceway)

Configuration: 1.25-mile oval with unequal corners (heavier braking into T1–T2; tighter T3–T4)

oval with (heavier braking into T1–T2; tighter T3–T4) Banking: ~ 11° (T1–T2) / ~ 9° (T3–T4)

~ (T1–T2) / ~ (T3–T4) Race Distance: 300 miles / 240 laps

Stage Ends: Lap 45 / Lap 140 / Checkered at Lap 240

Keys to Winning: Qualifying track position, restart execution, long-run balance, tidy pit stops

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

Austin Cindric converted late-race execution and clean air into the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 victory.

Anticipated Weather — Sunday September 7, 2025

Sunny and seasonable around St. Louis with highs in the mid-70s°F, light wind, and a low chance of rain. Expect stable track temps and modest fall-off; strategy tilts toward track position + pit execution over weather chaos.

Current Odds to Win — Enjoy Illinois 300 (Outrights)

(Live market; prices move throughout the week.)

Christopher Bell +550

+550 Ryan Blaney +600

+600 Denny Hamlin +750

+750 Chase Briscoe +850

+850 Kyle Larson +900

+900 Joey Logano +1000

+1000 Tyler Reddick +1200

+1200 William Byron +1200

+1200 Austin Cindric +1400

+1400 Bubba Wallace +2200

+2200 Chase Elliott +2200

+2200 Kyle Busch +2500

+2500 Josh Berry +2500

+2500 Brad Keselowski +2800

+2800 Chris Buescher +3000

+3000 Ross Chastain +3000

+3000 Carson Hocevar +3500

+3500 Alex Bowman +4000

+4000 Austin Dillon +4000

+4000 Ty Gibbs +4000

+4000 Ryan Preece +5000

+5000 Erik Jones +6000

+6000 AJ Allmendinger +10000

+10000 Daniel Suárez +10000

+10000 John Hunter Nemechek +10000

+10000 Justin Haley +10000

+10000 Michael McDowell +10000

+10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

+20000 Cole Custer +25000

+25000 Noah Gragson +25000

+25000 Shane van Gisbergen +25000

+25000 Todd Gilliland +25000

+25000 Zane Smith +25000

+25000 Riley Herbst +50000

+50000 Ty Dillon +50000

+50000 Cody Ware +250000

2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 Picks & Predictions

Top Picks

Ryan Blaney (+600): Short-flat ace; elite entry stability and long-run pace fit Gateway perfectly.

Short-flat ace; elite entry stability and long-run pace fit Gateway perfectly. Christopher Bell (+550): Qualifying upside and Toyota short-flat toolkit; tough to beat from the front row.

Value Plays

Joey Logano (+1000): Former Gateway winner; restart craft + pit-road precision are real edge multipliers.

Former Gateway winner; restart craft + pit-road precision are real edge multipliers. Brad Keselowski (+2800): RFK balance trending up; tire management can convert a top-10 car into podium equity.

Long-Shot Sprinkles

Erik Jones (+6000): Proven feel on short-flats; right caution timing opens top-five potential.

Proven feel on short-flats; right caution timing opens top-five potential. Chris Buescher (+3000): Underrated median-lap ranks on flats; live for a late run if he starts inside Row 5.

Live-Bet Angle

Target cars whose lap times fall off the least by lap 25–35 of a run—those are your best bets for night-phase strength and clean-air conversion after cycles.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Snapshot