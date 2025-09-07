BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us
Advertisement

Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds, Picks & Predictions — Sept. 7, 2025

byMichael Cash
September 6, 2025
Enjoy Illinois 300 odds Enjoy Illinois 300 odds

The NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Sunday, September 7, where the technical 1.25-mile short-flat layout turns braking zones, corner entry, and pit execution into make-or-break moments. With tight restarts and long green-flag stretches common, this is a spot to target drivers with entry stability, restart craft, and clean pit work.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Date/Time & TV

  • Event: Enjoy Illinois 300 — NASCAR Cup Series (Playoffs: Round of 16)
  • Date / Start: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Radio: MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

Track Facts (WWT Raceway)

  • Configuration: 1.25-mile oval with unequal corners (heavier braking into T1–T2; tighter T3–T4)
  • Banking: ~11° (T1–T2) / ~ (T3–T4)
  • Race Distance: 300 miles / 240 laps
  • Stage Ends: Lap 45 / Lap 140 / Checkered at Lap 240
  • Keys to Winning: Qualifying track position, restart execution, long-run balance, tidy pit stops

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

Austin Cindric converted late-race execution and clean air into the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 victory.

Anticipated Weather — Sunday September 7, 2025

Sunny and seasonable around St. Louis with highs in the mid-70s°F, light wind, and a low chance of rain. Expect stable track temps and modest fall-off; strategy tilts toward track position + pit execution over weather chaos.

Current Odds to Win — Enjoy Illinois 300 (Outrights)

(Live market; prices move throughout the week.)

  • Christopher Bell +550
  • Ryan Blaney +600
  • Denny Hamlin +750
  • Chase Briscoe +850
  • Kyle Larson +900
  • Joey Logano +1000
  • Tyler Reddick +1200
  • William Byron +1200
  • Austin Cindric +1400
  • Bubba Wallace +2200
  • Chase Elliott +2200
  • Kyle Busch +2500
  • Josh Berry +2500
  • Brad Keselowski +2800
  • Chris Buescher +3000
  • Ross Chastain +3000
  • Carson Hocevar +3500
  • Alex Bowman +4000
  • Austin Dillon +4000
  • Ty Gibbs +4000
  • Ryan Preece +5000
  • Erik Jones +6000
  • AJ Allmendinger +10000
  • Daniel Suárez +10000
  • John Hunter Nemechek +10000
  • Justin Haley +10000
  • Michael McDowell +10000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
  • Cole Custer +25000
  • Noah Gragson +25000
  • Shane van Gisbergen +25000
  • Todd Gilliland +25000
  • Zane Smith +25000
  • Riley Herbst +50000
  • Ty Dillon +50000
  • Cody Ware +250000

Bet these odds now »

2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 Picks & Predictions

Top Picks

  • Ryan Blaney (+600): Short-flat ace; elite entry stability and long-run pace fit Gateway perfectly.
  • Christopher Bell (+550): Qualifying upside and Toyota short-flat toolkit; tough to beat from the front row.

Value Plays

  • Joey Logano (+1000): Former Gateway winner; restart craft + pit-road precision are real edge multipliers.
  • Brad Keselowski (+2800): RFK balance trending up; tire management can convert a top-10 car into podium equity.

Long-Shot Sprinkles

  • Erik Jones (+6000): Proven feel on short-flats; right caution timing opens top-five potential.
  • Chris Buescher (+3000): Underrated median-lap ranks on flats; live for a late run if he starts inside Row 5.

Live-Bet Angle

Target cars whose lap times fall off the least by lap 25–35 of a run—those are your best bets for night-phase strength and clean-air conversion after cycles.

Bet these odds now »

Enjoy Illinois 300 Snapshot

  • When/Where: Sun, Sept. 7, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET, WWT Raceway (Gateway), Madison, IL
  • Layout/Distance: 1.25-mile oval; 240 laps / 300 miles
  • 2024 Winner: Austin Cindric
  • Weather: Sunny, mid-70s°F, light wind, low rain risk — strategy favors track position + pit execution
byMichael Cash
Published