2025 Quaker State 400 Top Contenders, Sleepers & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Quaker State 400. With Ryan Blaney favored, here are our top contenders, sleepers and predictions for Saturday’s race.

2025 Quaker State 400 Event Info

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile tri-oval)

Race Type: Superspeedway-style pack racing

Key Trend: Unpredictable finishes, big wrecks, and dark horse winners are common

Top Contenders

Ryan Blaney (+750)

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Blaney enters as the favorite — and with good reason. He’s a two-time Atlanta winner and thrives in superspeedway-style racing. His aggressive yet calculated style suits the draft-heavy nature of this reconfigured Atlanta track.

Austin Cindric (+900)

Cindric has had a quiet 2025 season, but his superspeedway prowess (including a Daytona 500 win) makes him a serious threat. Team Penske is traditionally strong at these types of tracks, and Cindric could be peaking at the right time.

Joey Logano (+1000)

Another Team Penske driver, Logano is always in the mix at superspeedways. His experience and mastery of the air game make him one of the best at managing these chaotic races.

2025 Quaker State 400 Value Picks

Chase Elliott (+1800)

Elliott’s home track narrative always brings buzz, and he’s capable of delivering in front of the Georgia crowd. He has a strong track record here and is overdue for a big win in 2025.

Chris Buescher (+2200)

Buescher has quietly become a superspeedway sleeper. He’s been in the mix late at Talladega and Daytona, and with RFK’s resurgence this season, he’s one of the best values on the board.

Ross Chastain (+2200)

If you’re betting on chaos, bet on Chastain. Aggressive and fearless, he’s shown speed at Atlanta before and has the ability to capitalize on late-race mayhem.

Dark Horses

Josh Berry (+3000)

Berry has impressed on intermediates and has adapted quickly to the Cup car. If he survives the wrecks and positions well late, he’s got a shot.

Ty Gibbs (+4000)

Gibbs has had a few near-misses on superspeedways. He’s improving rapidly and could finally break through in unpredictable conditions.

Shane van Gisbergen (+10000)

It’s a long shot, but SVG has proven he can win in NASCAR. If he survives the pack, don’t count him out.

2025 Quaker State 400 Prediction

Winner: Ryan Blaney (+750)

Blaney’s combination of track record, recent form, and racing IQ at this type of venue gives him the edge. Expect him to control the draft late and fend off a last-lap charge.

Top 5 Sleeper: Chris Buescher (+2200)

Buescher’s a great pick to run up front late. If strategy plays in his favor, he could easily steal the win.

Bold Long Shot: Ty Gibbs (+4000)

Superspeedways are often the birthplace of career-defining wins. Gibbs could shock the field if he stays clean and finds himself in the top 5 late.