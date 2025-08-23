2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Picks & Predictions

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns to Daytona tonight for the regular season finale, delivering high-stakes drama in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. With playoffs on the line, a win-and-you’re-in scenario, and unpredictable superspeedway chaos, below are this week’s top picks and predictions, the latest odds, race and track details and the anticipated weather forecast to give you an edge in both betting and fandom.

Race Details

Event: NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400 Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV / Streaming: NBC broadcast, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Peacock (with driver cams also available via HBO Max)

Track Fast Facts — Daytona International Speedway

Type: 2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval; 31° turns, ~18° tri-oval

2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval; 31° turns, ~18° tri-oval Race Format: 160 laps covering 400 miles

160 laps covering 400 miles Season Placement: 26th race of 36 in 2025, and final regular-season event

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

In 2024, Harrison Burton captured the Coke Zero Sugar 400 win—his first Cup victory and a milestone 100th for Wood Brothers Racing—delivered in an overtime finish.

Anticipated Weather Forecast (Daytona Beach, Race Day)

Evening hours (6–11 PM ET) suggest warm, humid conditions with recurring thunderstorm chances, meaning caution flags and strategy pivots could heavily influence the outcome and live-betting markets.

Current Outright Odds to Win

(Snapshot — check live boards for updates)

Joey Logano +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Austin Cindric +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chase Elliott / Christopher Bell / Kyle Larson / William Byron +1400

Kyle Busch +1600

Alex Bowman / Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1800

Denny Hamlin / Tyler Reddick +2000

Bubba Wallace / Chase Briscoe / Chris Buescher +2500

Daniel Suárez / Ross Chastain +3300

Carson Hocevar / Ty Gibbs +3500

Ryan Preece +4000

Austin Dillon / Erik Jones / Josh Berry / Michael McDowell / Noah Gragson / Todd Gilliland / Zane Smith +5000

AJ Allmendinger / Cole Custer / John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Justin Haley / Riley Herbst +8000

Austin Hill / Ty Dillon +10000

Shane van Gisbergen +15000

Cody Ware +25000

Bet these odds now

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Picks & Predictions

Top Picks:

Joey Logano (+1000): Superspeedway veteran with a proven Penske package.

Superspeedway veteran with a proven Penske package. Ryan Blaney (+1000): Elite drafter with multiple Daytona wins.

Elite drafter with multiple Daytona wins. William Byron (+1400): Regular-season champ candidate with momentum on his side.

Value Plays:

Alex Bowman (+1800): Strong Hendrick horsepower and underrated plate-racing results.

Strong Hendrick horsepower and underrated plate-racing results. Tyler Reddick (+2000): Aggressive style could pay dividends under pressure.

Aggressive style could pay dividends under pressure. Chris Buescher (+2500): Quietly consistent at superspeedways, prime upset material.

Weather Factor: With thunderstorms likely in the evening, targeting drivers who consistently earn stage points (Blaney, Logano, Byron) may provide safer betting edges for props and live plays.

Quick Recap