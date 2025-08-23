2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Picks & Predictions

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns to Daytona tonight for the regular season finale, delivering high-stakes drama in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. With playoffs on the line, a win-and-you’re-in scenario, and unpredictable superspeedway chaos, below are this week’s top picks and predictions, the latest odds, race and track details and the anticipated weather forecast to give you an edge in both betting and fandom.
Race Details
- Event: NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV / Streaming: NBC broadcast, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Peacock (with driver cams also available via HBO Max)
Track Fast Facts — Daytona International Speedway
- Type: 2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval; 31° turns, ~18° tri-oval
- Race Format: 160 laps covering 400 miles
- Season Placement: 26th race of 36 in 2025, and final regular-season event
Last Year’s Winner (2024)
In 2024, Harrison Burton captured the Coke Zero Sugar 400 win—his first Cup victory and a milestone 100th for Wood Brothers Racing—delivered in an overtime finish.
Anticipated Weather Forecast (Daytona Beach, Race Day)
Evening hours (6–11 PM ET) suggest warm, humid conditions with recurring thunderstorm chances, meaning caution flags and strategy pivots could heavily influence the outcome and live-betting markets.
Current Outright Odds to Win
(Snapshot — check live boards for updates)
- Joey Logano +1000
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Austin Cindric +1200
- Brad Keselowski +1200
- Chase Elliott / Christopher Bell / Kyle Larson / William Byron +1400
- Kyle Busch +1600
- Alex Bowman / Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1800
- Denny Hamlin / Tyler Reddick +2000
- Bubba Wallace / Chase Briscoe / Chris Buescher +2500
- Daniel Suárez / Ross Chastain +3300
- Carson Hocevar / Ty Gibbs +3500
- Ryan Preece +4000
- Austin Dillon / Erik Jones / Josh Berry / Michael McDowell / Noah Gragson / Todd Gilliland / Zane Smith +5000
- AJ Allmendinger / Cole Custer / John Hunter Nemechek +6000
- Justin Haley / Riley Herbst +8000
- Austin Hill / Ty Dillon +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen +15000
- Cody Ware +25000
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Picks & Predictions
Top Picks:
- Joey Logano (+1000): Superspeedway veteran with a proven Penske package.
- Ryan Blaney (+1000): Elite drafter with multiple Daytona wins.
- William Byron (+1400): Regular-season champ candidate with momentum on his side.
Value Plays:
- Alex Bowman (+1800): Strong Hendrick horsepower and underrated plate-racing results.
- Tyler Reddick (+2000): Aggressive style could pay dividends under pressure.
- Chris Buescher (+2500): Quietly consistent at superspeedways, prime upset material.
Weather Factor: With thunderstorms likely in the evening, targeting drivers who consistently earn stage points (Blaney, Logano, Byron) may provide safer betting edges for props and live plays.
