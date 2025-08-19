2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Betting Odds & Preview (Daytona, Aug 23)

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 caps the regular season with classic Daytona chaos—pack racing, superspeedway strategy, and one last shot to punch a playoff ticket. Below you’ll find current odds to win, the complete driver entry list, essential race and track details, last year’s winner, and the anticipated weather so you can time your bets and live plays.

Race Essentials

Event: NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400 Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/Radio/Streaming: NBC; MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; streaming on Peacock (driver cams also available via HBO Max)

Track Fast Facts (Daytona International Speedway)

Layout: 2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval

2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval Race Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles

Banking: Turns approx. 31°; tri-oval ~18°

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

Harrison Burton scored his first Cup win and the 100th victory for Wood Brothers Racing in an overtime finish.

Current Bovada Odds to Win – Outrights

Snapshot of the “Outright” market; prices move quickly. Check Bovada for updates before placing bets.

Joey Logano +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Austin Cindric +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Christopher Bell +1400

Kyle Larson +1400

William Byron +1400

Kyle Busch +1600

Alex Bowman +1800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1800

Denny Hamlin +2000

Tyler Reddick +2000

Bubba Wallace +2500

Chase Briscoe +2500

Chris Buescher +2500

Daniel Suárez +3300

Ross Chastain +3300

Carson Hocevar +3500

Ty Gibbs +3500

Ryan Preece +4000

Austin Dillon +5000

Erik Jones +5000

Josh Berry +5000

Michael McDowell +5000

Noah Gragson +5000

Todd Gilliland +5000

Zane Smith +5000

AJ Allmendinger +6000

Cole Custer +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Justin Haley +8000

Riley Herbst +8000

Austin Hill +10000

Ty Dillon +10000

Shane van Gisbergen +15000

Cody Ware +25000

Complete Driver Entry List (Car No. – Driver)

1 – Ross Chastain

2 – Austin Cindric

3 – Austin Dillon

4 – Noah Gragson

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Brad Keselowski

7 – Justin Haley

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Chase Elliott

10 – Ty Dillon

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Ryan Blaney

16 – AJ Allmendinger

17 – Chris Buescher

19 – Chase Briscoe

20 – Christopher Bell

21 – Josh Berry

22 – Joey Logano

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – William Byron

33 – Austin Hill (i)

34 – Todd Gilliland

35 – Riley Herbst

38 – Zane Smith

41 – Cole Custer

42 – John Hunter Nemechek

43 – Erik Jones

44 – Joey Gase (i)

45 – Tyler Reddick

47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

48 – Alex Bowman

51 – Cody Ware

54 – Ty Gibbs

60 – Ryan Preece

66 – Casey Mears

71 – Michael McDowell

77 – Carson Hocevar

78 – BJ McLeod (i)

88 – Shane van Gisbergen

99 – Daniel Suárez

Anticipated Weather Daytona Beach, FL(Race Day: Sat, Aug 23)

Localized summer pattern points to warm, humid conditions with clouds and spotty thunderstorms possible into the evening—keep an eye on radar for delays and live-betting edges.

7 AM 76° Partly sunny 8 AM 78° Mostly sunny 9 AM 80° Partly sunny 10 AM 82° Intermittent clouds 11 AM 81° Thunderstorms 12 PM 84° Cloudy 1 PM 85° Cloudy 2 PM 88° Cloudy 3 PM 86° Cloudy 4 PM 84° Thunderstorms 5 PM 82° Cloudy

Betting Angles & Notes

Manufacturer stacks: Team alliances matter at Daytona—watch Penske/Ford tandems (Blaney, Logano, Cindric) and Hendrick/Chevy trains (Elliott, Larson, Byron, Bowman) for late-race runs.

Team alliances matter at Daytona—watch Penske/Ford tandems (Blaney, Logano, Cindric) and Hendrick/Chevy trains (Elliott, Larson, Byron, Bowman) for late-race runs. Superspeedway profiles: Value often sits mid-board (e.g., Stenhouse, McDowell) thanks to draft craft and survival rates.

Value often sits mid-board (e.g., Stenhouse, McDowell) thanks to draft craft and survival rates. Weather volatility: Any delay or thunderstorm cell can flip strategy; keep bankroll for live markets if cautions bunch the field near pit cycles.

Quick Glance