2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Betting Odds & Preview (Daytona, Aug 23)

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 caps the regular season with classic Daytona chaos—pack racing, superspeedway strategy, and one last shot to punch a playoff ticket. Below you’ll find current odds to win, the complete driver entry list, essential race and track details, last year’s winner, and the anticipated weather so you can time your bets and live plays.
Race Essentials
- Event: NASCAR Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV/Radio/Streaming: NBC; MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; streaming on Peacock (driver cams also available via HBO Max)
Track Fast Facts (Daytona International Speedway)
- Layout: 2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval
- Race Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles
- Banking: Turns approx. 31°; tri-oval ~18°
Last Year’s Winner (2024)
- Harrison Burton scored his first Cup win and the 100th victory for Wood Brothers Racing in an overtime finish.
Current Bovada Odds to Win – Outrights
Snapshot of the “Outright” market; prices move quickly. Check Bovada for updates before placing bets.
- Joey Logano +1000
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Austin Cindric +1200
- Brad Keselowski +1200
- Chase Elliott +1400
- Christopher Bell +1400
- Kyle Larson +1400
- William Byron +1400
- Kyle Busch +1600
- Alex Bowman +1800
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1800
- Denny Hamlin +2000
- Tyler Reddick +2000
- Bubba Wallace +2500
- Chase Briscoe +2500
- Chris Buescher +2500
- Daniel Suárez +3300
- Ross Chastain +3300
- Carson Hocevar +3500
- Ty Gibbs +3500
- Ryan Preece +4000
- Austin Dillon +5000
- Erik Jones +5000
- Josh Berry +5000
- Michael McDowell +5000
- Noah Gragson +5000
- Todd Gilliland +5000
- Zane Smith +5000
- AJ Allmendinger +6000
- Cole Custer +6000
- John Hunter Nemechek +6000
- Justin Haley +8000
- Riley Herbst +8000
- Austin Hill +10000
- Ty Dillon +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen +15000
- Cody Ware +25000
Complete Driver Entry List (Car No. – Driver)
1 – Ross Chastain
2 – Austin Cindric
3 – Austin Dillon
4 – Noah Gragson
5 – Kyle Larson
6 – Brad Keselowski
7 – Justin Haley
8 – Kyle Busch
9 – Chase Elliott
10 – Ty Dillon
11 – Denny Hamlin
12 – Ryan Blaney
16 – AJ Allmendinger
17 – Chris Buescher
19 – Chase Briscoe
20 – Christopher Bell
21 – Josh Berry
22 – Joey Logano
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – William Byron
33 – Austin Hill (i)
34 – Todd Gilliland
35 – Riley Herbst
38 – Zane Smith
41 – Cole Custer
42 – John Hunter Nemechek
43 – Erik Jones
44 – Joey Gase (i)
45 – Tyler Reddick
47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48 – Alex Bowman
51 – Cody Ware
54 – Ty Gibbs
60 – Ryan Preece
66 – Casey Mears
71 – Michael McDowell
77 – Carson Hocevar
78 – BJ McLeod (i)
88 – Shane van Gisbergen
99 – Daniel Suárez
Anticipated Weather Daytona Beach, FL(Race Day: Sat, Aug 23)
Localized summer pattern points to warm, humid conditions with clouds and spotty thunderstorms possible into the evening—keep an eye on radar for delays and live-betting edges.
|7 AM
|76°
|Partly sunny
|8 AM
|78°
|Mostly sunny
|9 AM
|80°
|Partly sunny
|10 AM
|82°
|Intermittent clouds
|11 AM
|81°
|Thunderstorms
|12 PM
|84°
|Cloudy
|1 PM
|85°
|Cloudy
|2 PM
|88°
|Cloudy
|3 PM
|86°
|Cloudy
|4 PM
|84°
|Thunderstorms
|5 PM
|82°
|Cloudy
Betting Angles & Notes
- Manufacturer stacks: Team alliances matter at Daytona—watch Penske/Ford tandems (Blaney, Logano, Cindric) and Hendrick/Chevy trains (Elliott, Larson, Byron, Bowman) for late-race runs.
- Superspeedway profiles: Value often sits mid-board (e.g., Stenhouse, McDowell) thanks to draft craft and survival rates.
- Weather volatility: Any delay or thunderstorm cell can flip strategy; keep bankroll for live markets if cautions bunch the field near pit cycles.
Quick Glance
- Date/Time: Sat, Aug 23, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Distance: 400 miles / 160 laps
- Coverage: NBC / MRN / SiriusXM; Peacock (driver cams on HBO Max)
- 2024 Winner: Harrison Burton (Wood Brothers Racing)