Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Boston sweep New York?

The New York Yankees remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Brayan Bello (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 42-27 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 32-37 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 36-36 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 34-38 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 New York Yankees (-193) at 916 Boston Red Sox (+159); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night. In that game, the 22-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Dominguez is hitting .241 with 6 homers, 26 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .723 in 191 at-bats this year. Jasson Dominguez is hitting .375 with an OPS of 1.067 in the seventh inning this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had 2 extra-base hits in his club’s 4-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Irving, TX, native went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. Story is hitting .234 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .640 across 265 at-bats this year. The 32-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .387 with an OPS of 1.083 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Trevor Story worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 5-4 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 28-17 straight up in American League games this season.

Boston is 28-29 straight up in American League games this season.

Boston is 26-31 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees to avoid the sweep here. They’ll be sending their ace, Max Fried, to the mound for this contest. The former Atlanta Brave is having a fantastic 2025 campaign. In 14 starts spanning 88.0 innings, the 31-year-old left-hander is 9-1 with a 1.84 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.3 K/9, and a .198 opponent batting average. More importantly, the Yankees are 12-2 straight up in Max Fried’s starts this year. I think the Bronx Bombers improve that record to 13-2 on Sunday. The pick is New York -193 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -193