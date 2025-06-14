Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Boston stay hot at home?

The New York Yankees remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Hunter Dobbins (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 42-26 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 32-36 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 35-36 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 33-38 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 New York Yankees (-171) at 972 Boston Red Sox (+143); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge drove in his team’s only run in their 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox on Friday night. In that game, the two-time AL MVP went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Judge is hitting .390 with 26 homers, 60 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of 1.265 across 254 at-bats. Aaron Judge is hitting .370 with an OPS of 1.377 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez reached base 3 times in his club’s 2-1 win over the Yankees on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and 2 walks. Narvaez is hitting .280 with 6 homers, 23 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .817 in 182 at-bats this year. The Maracay, Venezuela, native is batting .337 with an OPS of .966 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Carlos Narvaez worth a look in DFS if he draws another start behind the plate on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Boston.

New York is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Boston is 27-29 straight up in American League games this season.

Boston is 12-13 straight up as an underdog this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will make the case for the Bronx Bombers winning this game on Saturday. New York is 17-8 straight up after a loss and 21-14 straight up as the road team this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 41-21 straight up as a favorite and 20-10 straight up as a road favorite this year. And finally, the Bronx Bombers are 32-22 straight up when playing on no rest and 39-25 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is New York -171 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -171