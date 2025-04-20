Yankees vs. Rays Prediction: Will Bronx Bombers Rebound?

​The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are set to conclude their four-game series on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. The game is scheduled to start at 5:40 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Rays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -150 moneyline favorites for today’s game. The Rays, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Public Betting: Bettors Love NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

Max Fried (Yankees): The veteran left-hander, acquired by the Yankees in the offseason, brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success. In 2024, Fried posted an 11–10 record with a 3.25 ERA over 29 starts, leading the National League in ground ball percentage (58.8%) and demonstrating exceptional control and fielding prowess.

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Pepiot, named the Rays’ Opening Day starter in 2025, has stepped up in the absence of ace Shane McClanahan. He finished the 2024 season with an 8–8 record and a 3.60 ERA, showcasing a strong fastball and solid secondary pitches.

Team Performance:

Yankees: Leading the AL East, the Yankees have been powered by Aaron Judge, who boasts a .322 batting average, 58 home runs, and 144 RBIs. The team’s offense averages 5.0 runs per game, with a .248 batting average and a league-leading 237 home runs.

Rays: Currently fourth in the AL East, the Rays have been led by Yandy Díaz (.281 AVG) and Brandon Lowe (21 HR). The team averages 3.7 runs per game, with a .230 batting average and 147 home runs.

Key Matchup:

The game features a compelling pitching duel between Fried and Pepiot. Fried’s experience and control will be tested against the Rays’ lineup, while Pepiot aims to contain the Yankees’ potent offense. The outcome could hinge on which pitcher can better navigate the opposing lineup and maintain control throughout the game.​

Injuries:

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu remains out due to injury, with an estimated return date of March 17.

Rays: Ha-Seong Kim is on the injured list, expected to return by May 23.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Despite the loss on Saturday, I like the Yankees to rebound today in Tampa. The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall, whereas the Rays have dropped four out of their last five games.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -150