Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction: Will over cash in Seattle?

​ The New York Yankees (23–17) begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners (22–17) on Monday, May 12, 2025, at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET, with Clarke Schmidt starting for the Yankees and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Mariners matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 12, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Mariners, who are +115 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Public Betting: Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of the bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Clarke Schmidt (NYY)

Record: 0–1

ERA: 4.79

WHIP: 1.40

Innings Pitched: 20.2

Strikeouts: 19

Walks: 10

Home Runs Allowed: 3

Emerson Hancock (SEA)

Record: 1–1

ERA: 5.70

WHIP: 1.56

Innings Pitched: 23.2

Strikeouts: 17

Walks: 7

Home Runs Allowed: 3

Players to Watch

Aaron Judge (NYY)

Judge leads the majors with a .409 batting average, 14 home runs, and 39 RBIs through 40 games. His performance has been instrumental in the Yankees’ recent offensive surge.

Cal Raleigh (SEA)

Raleigh has hit 12 home runs this season, providing significant power in the Mariners’ lineup.

Yankees vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The over is 8-2 in the Mariners’ last 10 games overall. It has hit in four consecutive Seattle games. The over has also cashed in three consecutive New York games.

Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5