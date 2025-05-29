Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will NY extend its winning streak?

The New York Yankees head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Tony Gonsolin (LAD)

The New York Yankees are 35-20 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 26-29 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 34-22 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 28-28 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 New York Yankees (-130) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (+110); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Friday, May 30, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Apple TV+

Yankees vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt reached base 3 times in his team’s 1-0 win over the Angels on Wednesday. In that game, the former St. Louis Cardinal went 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Goldschmidt is hitting .347 with 5 homers, 27 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .899 across 202 at-bats. Paul Goldschmidt is batting .400 with an OPS of 1.024 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman recorded multiple hits in his club’s 7-4 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the 2020 NL MVP went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Freeman is batting .359 with 9 homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.044 in 167 at-bats this season. The 35-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .400 with an OPS of 1.092 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Freddie Freeman worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games against Los Angeles.

New York is 24-33 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2023 season.

Los Angeles is 5-4 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Los Angeles is 31-19 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

It’s not often you get to take the Dodgers as a home underdog. In this game, you can get Los Angeles at better-than-even odds. A few other numbers will bolster the case for the Dodgers in this contest. L.A. is 12-9 straight up after a loss and 19-8 straight up as the home team this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 9-6 straight up in interleague games and 27-19 straight up in non-division games this year. Los Angeles will have their work cut out for them against Yankees ace Max Fried, but I think the Dodgers can score enough to win on Friday. The pick is Los Angeles +110 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +110