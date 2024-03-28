Yankees vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Nestor Cortes Jr. starting instead of the injured Gerrit Cole, is New York a bad bet in Thursday afternoon’s Yankees vs. Astros matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 New York Yankees (+128) at 918 Houston Astros (-152); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Yankees vs. Astros: Bettors Backing Houston on Moneyline

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cortes roughed up in Spring Training

Nestor Cortes lost to the Braves on Thursday after allowing three runs and six hits over four innings. An Orlando Arcia homer was one of the hits. Cortes finishes the spring 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA as he prepares to make his first Opening Day start. It’s likely that there will eventually be some mixed-league value here, but it might not happen right away.

Valdez posts ugly numbers in Spring

Framber Valdez fanned eight while allowing four runs in four innings Sunday against the Cardinals. It could have been worse, but the runner he left on in the second and the two runners he left on in the fifth were both stranded by relievers. Valdez has a 7.71 spring ERA, having given up two homers and 15 hits in 9 1/3 innings. His sinker movement seems fine right now, but he’s been pretty erratic since last July and his stock is down a bit.

Yankees vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 6 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Houston’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of NY Yankees’ last 22 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 19 of Houston’s last 27 games at home

Yankees vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees have won four out of their last five games versus the Astros and are 14-6 in their last 20 road games dating back to last season. The Astros, meanwhile, are just 5-18 in their last 23 games played at Minute Maid Park, which includes a mark of 1-8 in their last nine home games.

Yankees vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +128