Tigers vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly win on Sunday night?

The Detroit Tigers remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:10 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Charlie Morton (DET) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The Detroit Tigers are 65-47 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 56-56 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 62-48 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 55-55 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Detroit Tigers (+154) at 972 Philadelphia Phillies (-185); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Tigers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres logged multiple hits in his team’s 7-5 win over the Phillies on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the former New York Yankee went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Torres is hitting .277 with 13 homers, 54 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .807 across 358 at-bats. Gleyber Torres is batting .278 with an OPS of .924 against left-handed pitching this season. That stat makes him an intriguing DFS option against Phillies lefty starter Cristopher Sanchez on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 7-5 loss to the Tigers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2-time NL MVP went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Harper is hitting .269 with 16 homers, 47 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and an OPS of .878 in 308 at-bats this year. The 8-time All-Star is batting .309 with an OPS of 1.001 in home games this season. That fact makes Bryce Harper worth a look in DFS for Sunday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Tigers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Detroit is 39-25 straight up after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The under is 56-48-6 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Tigers here. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. Detroit is 29-26 straight up as the road team and 21-17 straight up in interleague games this year. Additionally, the Tigers are 47-38 straight up in non-division games and 51-41 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, Detroit is 60-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Tigers +154 on the money line over the Phillies at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +154