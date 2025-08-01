Tigers vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Detroit win 5 straight contests?

The Detroit Tigers head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jack Flaherty (DET) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)

The Detroit Tigers are 64-46 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 54-56 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 61-47 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 55-53 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 Detroit Tigers (+128) at 974 Philadelphia Phillies (-156); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Tigers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez recorded an extra-base hit in his team’s 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. In that game, the 25-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored. For the season, Perez is hitting .246 with 7 homers, 22 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .753 across 171 at-bats. Wenceel Perez is batting .302 with an OPS of .977 against left-handed pitching this season. That means Perez will likely have some DFS value against Phillies lefty starter Ranger Suarez on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh logged 25% of his team’s hits in their 9-3 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Marsh is hitting .262 with 5 homers, 24 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .717 in 237 at-bats this year. The former Los Angeles Angel is batting .409 with an OPS of 1.253 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Brandon Marsh worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Tigers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 4-0 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Detroit is 20-16 straight up in interleague games this season.

Philadelphia is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

The under is 56-46-6 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The under is 43-38-4 in Philadelphia’s games when they are a favorite this season.

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Tigers in this contest. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. Detroit is 9-1 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 28-25 straight up as the road team this year. Additionally, the Tigers are 39-24 straight up after a win and 59-44 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, Detroit is 46-37 straight up in non-division games this season. The pick is the Tigers +128 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +128