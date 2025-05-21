Tigers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can Detroit win the series?

The Detroit Tigers remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (DET) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The Detroit Tigers are 32-17 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 27-22 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 27-22 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 31-18 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 Detroit Tigers (-104) at 974 St. Louis Cardinals (-112); o/u 8.5

1:15 PM ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene drove in 80% of his team’s runs in their 5-4 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. In that game, the 24-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Greene is hitting .286 with 12 homers, 34 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .872 across 185 at-bats. Riley Greene is batting .414 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado drove in half of his club’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order, the ten-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Arenado is hitting .247 with 5 homers, 21 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .711 in 174 at-bats this year. The former Colorado Rocky is batting .294 with an OPS of .856 in home games this season. That fact makes Nolan Arenado worth a look in DFS for Wednesday’s game at Busch Stadium.

Tigers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

Detroit is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

St. Louis is 1-2 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

St. Louis is 78-87 straight up as a favorite since the start of the 2023 season.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like Detroit in this game. Several relevant statistics will illustrate why. The Tigers are 15-12 straight up as the road team and 20-11 straight up after a win this season. What’s more, Detroit is 24-16 straight up when playing on no rest and 28-16 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

The Tigers are 14-5 straight up since April 30th, and they have the best straight-up record in baseball this season at 32-17. It’s currently undecided which pitcher will start Wednesday’s game for Detroit, but I’m not sure it matters. The pick is the Tigers -104 on the money line over the Cardinals at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -104