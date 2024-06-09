Close Menu
    Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Rockies vs. Cardinals

    The Rockies vs. Cardinals series heads to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Will the Rockies earn a series victory or the Cardinals a series split?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 Colorado Rockies (+158) at 958 St. Louis Cardinals (-188); o/u 8.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Rockies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis in finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Blackmon collects three hits in upset win

    Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, a double and a stolen base against the Cardinals on Saturday. The stolen base was Blackmon’s fifth of the season. He’s hitting just .259 with two home runs this year, but figures to continue to see a decent amount of playing time because, well, it’s the Rockies.

    Pallante starting Sunday’s finale vs. Rox

    Andre Pallante is starting Sunday’s game against the Rockies for the Cardinals. Pallante will get the nod for the series finale against Colorado. The 25-year-old last started Tuesday against the Astros, and he gave up six earned runs over three innings with just one strikeout. Even against a mediocre lineup like Colorado, Pallante doesn’t offer much streaming appeal.

    Rockies are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    Cardinals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Rockies are 12-45 SU in their last 57 games on the road.

    Cardinals are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games when playing at home against Colorado

    Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in 11 out of the Rockies’ last 13 games played on a Sunday and is 9-3 in their last 12 road contests when playing on a Sunday. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 games against an opponent from the National League and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.   

    Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

