Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Ryan Feltner set to oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play in Saturday’s Rockies vs. Cardinals matchup at 4:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Colorado Rockies (+150) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-178); o/u 8.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Rockies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rodgers removed from game on Friday

Brendan Rodgers was removed from Friday’s game against the Cardinals with a left hamstring injury. Rockies skipper Bud Black told reporters afterwards that Rodgers felt a small grab while running out a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning of Friday’s game, which led to his early exit. He added that Rodgers will rest and undergo treatment in the coming days in the hope that he’ll avoid a trip to the injured list. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. It doesn’t sound like he’ll return to Colorado’s lineup until early next week.

Carlson has rare two-hit game for Cards

Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with three RBI in an 8-5 win for St. Louis over the Rockies. Carlson singled home a run in the sixth, and that tied the game at 5-5. The outfielder gave the Cardinals an 8-5 lead two innings latter with a two-run double, and that’s the first two-bagger of the season for the 25-year-old. Carlson once looked like a potential fantasy stalwart, but injuries and inconsistent play have left him as a player that should be left on the waiver wire in the overwhelming majority of leagues.

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Rockies are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games

Cardinals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Rockies are 11-45 SU in their last 56 games on the road

Cardinals are 20-4 SU in their last 24 games when playing at home against Colorado

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Rockies’ last seven road games and is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games when facing an opponent from the National League. The under is also 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven games against an opponent from the National League West Division.

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5