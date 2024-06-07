Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following Colorado’s upset of St. Louis last night, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Rockies vs. Cardinals matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET? Former Cardinal Austin Gomber will oppose Lance Lynn in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Colorado Rockies (+158) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (-188); o/u 7.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Rockies vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Doyle steals two bases in win over Cards

Brenton Doyle went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases against the Cardinals on Thursday. The two steals give Doyle a total of 16 on the season. He’s hitting .265 with five home runs, but the speed gives him a decent amount of value in fantasy. Doyle is hitting .337 at Coors Field this year compared to just .203 on the road. He has more value in formats where managers are able to maximize his home games while limiting his road games in their lineup.

Winn collects two hits in loss to Rox

Masyn Winn went 2-for-5 against the Rockies on Thursday. It was a quiet night for the Cardinals offense, but Winn returned from a back injury and added another two hits out of the leadoff spot. His average is up to .311 with an .804 OPS on the season. In his last 25 games, Winn is 32-for-89 (.359) with three home runs and three stolen bases.

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Rockies are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Rockies are 11-44 SU in their last 55 games on the road

Cardinals are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Rockies’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against a National League opponent. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven meetings versus the Rockies and is 7-1 in their last eight league contests.

Rockies vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5