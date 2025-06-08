Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Can NY win on Sunday Night?

The Boston Red Sox remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Dobbins (BOS) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 31-35 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 31-35 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 39-24 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 29-34 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Boston Red Sox (+180) at 964 New York Yankees (-220); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story drove in half of his team’s runs in their 10-7 win over the Yankees on Saturday night. In that game, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a double, 5 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Story is hitting .222 with 7 homers, 31 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .599 in 239 at-bats. Trevor Story is batting .286 with an OPS of .729 this month, making him an appealing option in DFS on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Austin Wells knocked in most of his team’s runs in their 10-7 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the Scottsdale, AZ, native went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Wells is hitting .222 with 10 homers, 36 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .744 in 180 at-bats this year. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .320 with an OPS of .993 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Austin Wells worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 2-1 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

Boston is 51-49 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

The under is 34-27-2 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 33-31-2 in Boston’s games this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this matchup. Boston has scored at least 6 runs in 3 straight games, and the Red Sox have gone 2-1 straight up in that span. Additionally, Boston will start rookie right-hander Hunter Dobbins in this contest. The Bryan, TX, native has extreme day/night splits in 2025.

In day games, Dobbins is 0-1 with an ERA of 7.11 and a 1.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In night games, Hunter Dobbins is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA and a 6.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those numbers aren’t due to sample size either, as Hunter Dobbins has tossed 12.2 innings in day games and 31.2 innings in night games this year. It might seem like a lot to ask from a 25-year-old rookie, but I think Boston’s Hunter Dobbins pitches well enough to keep his squad in the game. The pick is Boston +180 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +180