Red Sox vs. Royals Prediction: Can Kansas City stay hot?

The Boston Red Sox head to Kansas City to face the Royals at 7:40 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Royals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Dobbins (BOS) vs. Michael Lorenzen (KC)

The Boston Red Sox are 20-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 19-20 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 23-16 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 19-20 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Boston Red Sox (-118) at 964 Kansas City Royals (-102); o/u 9.5

7:40 PM ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Red Sox vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers reached base 3 times in his team’s 5-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the three-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Devers is hitting .255 with 6 homers, 25 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .834. Rafael Devers is batting .321 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had a big day at the dish in his club’s 10-0 win over the White Sox on Thursday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2024 MLB batting champion went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and 2 runs scored. Witt is hitting .325 with 5 homers, 23 RBIs, 13 steals, and an OPS of .922 across 151 at-bats this season. The 24-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .346 in home games this season. That fact makes Bobby Witt Jr. worth a look in most DFS formats ahead of Friday’s contest at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Boston is 13-17 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Kansas City is 17-15 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Kansas City is 15-2 straight up in their last 17 games overall.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Prediction

The Royals are scorching hot right now. Since April 20th, Kansas City is 15-2 straight up with five shutout victories over that stretch. The Royals weren’t feasting on cupcakes either, as Kansas City notched multiple wins over Houston, Baltimore, and Tampa Bay in that span.

The key has been run prevention. Kansas City has allowed 123 runs in 39 games this season. That’s the third-best figure in the majors in 2025. The Royals are fortunate to have right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen pitching this game at home on Friday. In 2 starts at Kauffman Stadium this year, Lorenzen is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and an opponent batting average of .222. I think Lorenzen is able to hold Boston’s bats in check just enough for Kansas City to notch their 7th straight win. The pick is the Royals -102 on the money line over the Red Sox at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -102