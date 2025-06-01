Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction: Can Red Sox take rubber match?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Bryce Elder (ATL)

The Boston Red Sox are 28-32 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 28-32 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 27-30 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 26-31 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Boston Red Sox (-135) at 928 Atlanta Braves (+114); o/u 7.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu had 20% of his team’s hits in their 5-0 loss to the Braves on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single. For the season, Abreu is hitting .253 with 13 homers, 29 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .830 in 194 at-bats. Wilyer Abreu is batting .295 with an OPS of .954 in road games this season. That makes him an intriguing DFS option for Sunday’s game at Truist Park.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reached base 3 times in his club’s 5-0 win over the Red Sox on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot in the lineup, the 2023 NL MVP went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Acuna is hitting .367 with 3 homers, 6 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.174 in 30 at-bats this year. The 27-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .400 with an OPS of 1.355 in home games this season. That fact makes Ronald Acuna Jr. worth a look in DFS on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 20-19 straight up as a road favorite since the start of last season.

The under is 31-27-2 in Boston’s games this season.

Atlanta is 10-16 straight up after a win this season.

Atlanta is 4-10 straight up as an underdog this season.

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this contest because they’ll be sending their ace, Garrett Crochet, to the hill to start the game. The 6’6” 245-pound left-hander was an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox last year, and he’s been good again with Boston this year. In 12 starts in 2025, Garrett Crochet is 4-4 with a 2.04 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.7 K/9, and a .204 opponent batting average.

Since Crochet is a lefty, he will have the platoon advantage over Atlanta left-handed hitters like Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, Alex Verdugo, and Michael Harris. The 25-year-old southpaw has thrown 7 quality starts this year, and I like Garrett Crochet’s chances to throw another one in a Red Sox win on Sunday. The pick is Boston -135 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -135