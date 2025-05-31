Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction: Can Atlanta win outright at home?

The Boston Red Sox remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (BOS) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The Boston Red Sox are 28-31 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 28-31 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 26-30 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 25-31 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Boston Red Sox (+140) at 978 Atlanta Braves (-168); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, May 31, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Red Sox vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 5-1 win over the Braves on Friday night. In that game, the Irving, TX, native went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Story is hitting .219 with 7 homers, 23 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .593 across 215 at-bats. Trevor Story is batting .360 with a runner at first and .333 with runners at second and third this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson drove in his club’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the two-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Olson is hitting .238 with 12 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .793 in 210 at-bats this year. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .270 with an OPS of .859 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Matt Olson worthy of DFS consideration on Friday night.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 7-6 straight up in interleague games this season.

Boston is 14-13 straight up after a win this season.

Atlanta is 19-23 straight up in non-division games this season.

Atlanta is 21-24 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, Walker Buehler. The former Los Angeles Dodger opened the 2025 campaign by giving up 9 runs in 9.1 innings over 2 starts. But the Lexington, KY, native hasn’t allowed more than 3 runs in any of his 6 starts since. For the season, Buehler is 4-2 with a 3.95 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.9 K/9, and a .238 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Red Sox are 6-2 straight up in Walker Buehler’s starts this season. I think the 30-year-old righty pitches well again on Saturday as Boston gets a much-needed road win. The pick is the Red Sox +140 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +140