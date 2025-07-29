Rays vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York avenge Monday’s loss?

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the second game of a four-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Joe Boyle (TB) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 54-53 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 54-53 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 57-49 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 48-58 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Tampa Bay Rays (+171) at 916 New York Yankees (-208); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: TBS

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays third baseman Junior Caminero drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 win over the Yankees on Monday night. In that game, the 22-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Caminero is hitting .256 with 27 homers, 70 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .807 across 398 at-bats. Junior Caminero is hitting .279 with an OPS of .903 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon reached base twice in his club’s 4-2 loss to the Rays on Monday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the former member of the Colorado Rockies went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. McMahon is hitting .223 with 16 homers, 38 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .729 across 359 at-bats this year. The 2024 MLB All-Star is batting .308 with an OPS of 1.130 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Ryan McMahon worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games against New York.

Tampa Bay is 35-39 straight up in American League games this season.

New York is 37-30 straight up in American League games this season.

New York is 29-20 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this contest. A few numbers will underscore why. New York is 25-23 straight up after a loss and 31-22 straight up as the home team this season. What’s more, the Bronx Bombers are 52-41 straight up as a favorite and 45-43 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Yankees are 53-48 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 14-7 straight up in starting pitcher Max Fried’s starts this year. The pick is New York -208 on the money line over Tampa Bay at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -208