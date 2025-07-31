Rays vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Tampa Bay earn a series split?

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (TB) vs. Marcus Stroman (NYY)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 54-55 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 55-54 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 59-49 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 49-59 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Tampa Bay Rays (-104) at 902 New York Yankees (-117); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Thursday, July 31, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays right fielder Josh Lowe drove in half of his team’s runs in their 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night. In that game, the 13th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Lowe is hitting .245 with 7 homers, 27 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .712 across 229 at-bats. Josh Lowe is batting .320 with an OPS of .890 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham reached base twice in his team’s 5-4 win over the Rays on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2-time Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Grisham is hitting .247 with 18 homers, 40 RBIs, and an OPS of .808 across 308 at-bats this year. The Burleson, TX, native is batting .294 with an OPS of .911 in day games this season. That fact makes Trent Grisham worth a look in DFS for Thursday’s matinee matchup with the Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games against New York.

The under is 61-44-4 in Tampa Bay’s games this season.

The under is 55-48-8 in New York’s games this season.

New York is 13-19 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Rays in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Ryan Pepiot. In 22 starts spanning 126.1 innings this season, the 27-year-old right-hander is 6-8 with a 3.42 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.8 K/9, and a .223 opponent batting average. Pepiot has tossed 14 quality starts this season, and I like his chances to make it 15 against the Yankees on Thursday. The pick is Tampa Bay -104 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -104