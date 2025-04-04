Rays vs. Rangers Prediction: Will Tampa Bay rebound after loss?

The Tampa Bay Rays head to Texas to face the Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (TB) vs. Tyler Mahle (TEX)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 4-2 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 3-3 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 5-2 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 2-5 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Tampa Bay Rays (+105) at 916 Texas Rangers (-125); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Apple TV+

Rays vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays center fielder Jonny DeLuca drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday. The Thousand Oaks, CA native went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, DeLuca is hitting .438 with 1 RBI, 3 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.063. The 26-year-old hit better against righties (.226 BA, .631 OPS) than against lefties (.191 BA, .550 OPS) last year. That fact makes Jonny DeLuca worth a look in most DFS formats against Rangers righty starter Tyler Mahle on Friday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers shortstop Josh Smith drove in the team’s only run in their 1-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Smith is batting .154 with an RBI, a stolen base, and an OPS of .445 this season. The Baton Rouge, LA native hit .321 in April last season, making Smith a worthwhile DFS option on Friday.

Rays vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games against Texas.

Tampa Bay is 38-43 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

Texas is 47-38 straight up as the home team since the start of last season.

Texas is 54-38 straight up as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers in this spot here. Since the start of last season, Texas is 36-23 straight up as a home favorite and 62-58 straight up in American League games. Additionally, the Rangers are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games against the Rays. Texas is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 home games against Tampa Bay as well. I’m taking the Rangers at home on Friday night. The pick is Texas -125 on the money line over Tampa Bay at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -125