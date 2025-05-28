Rays vs. Astros Prediction: Can Tampa open road trip with a win?

The Tampa Bay Rays head to Houston to face the Astros at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rays vs. Astros betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Shane Baz (TB) vs. Ryan Gusto (HOU)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 28-27 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 26-29 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 30-25 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 29-26 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Tampa Bay Rays (-105) at 956 Houston Astros (-115); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Thursday, May 29, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Rays vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe went yard in his team’s 5-0 win over the Twins on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 30-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Lowe is hitting .249 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .744 in 193 at-bats. Brandon Lowe is hitting .393 with an OPS of 1.219 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros right fielder Cam Smith drove in 20% of his team’s runs in their 5-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the 22-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Smith is hitting .261 with 3 homers, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of .727 in 142 at-bats this year. The Lake Worth, FL, native is batting .352 with an OPS of .841 in his last 15 games. That fact makes Cam Smith worth a look in DFS on Thursday night.

Rays vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against Houston.

Tampa Bay is 11-13 straight up as an underdog this season.

Houston is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Houston is 21-18 straight up as a favorite this season.

Rays vs. Astros Betting Prediction

I like Houston in this contest. A few numbers will make the case for the Astros on Thursday. Houston is 20-10 straight up as the home team and 22-15 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, the Astros are 20-19 straight up in non-division games and 16-9 straight up as a home favorite this year. And finally, Houston is 25-21 straight up when playing on no rest and 28-22 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Astros. The pick is Houston -115 on the money line over Tampa Bay at Bovada.lv.

Rays vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -115