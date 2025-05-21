Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Texas get back on track?

The Texas Rangers remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on Prime Video. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom (TEX) vs. Ryan Yarbrough (NYY)

The Texas Rangers are 25-24 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 26-23 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 28-19 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 24-23 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Texas Rangers (-101) at 968 New York Yankees (-118); o/u 7.5

7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Prime Video

Rangers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim drove in all of his team’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. In that game, the 29-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Heim is hitting .262 with 6 homers, 17 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .738 in 126 at-bats. Jonah Heim is batting .297 with an OPS of .855 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the Rangers’ backstop worth a look in DFS against Yankees lefty Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continued to rake during his team’s 5-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the two-time AL MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Judge is batting .403 with 16 homers, 43 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of 1.253 in 181 at-bats this year. The three-time AL home run leader is hitting .411 with an OPS of 1.236 in night games this season. That fact makes Aaron Judge worthy of DFS consideration in most formats on Wednesday night.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 6-3 straight up in starting pitcher Jacob deGrom’s starts this season.

Texas is 17-12 straight up in non-division games this season.

New York is 1-2 straight up in their last 3 games against Texas.

The under is 24-21-2 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 33-15-1 in Texas’s games this season.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers in this game. They will send two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to the hill for this contest. The lanky right-hander is having a resurgent 2025 campaign. In 9 starts this year, deGrom is 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP, a 4.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.4 K/9, and a .209 opponent batting average. The DeLand, FL native has been using a wipeout slider, and opponents are hitting just .157 against it this season. The Yankees might have one of the best lineups in baseball, but Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom has been one of the best hurlers in the game this year. I give the edge to deGrom in this one. The pick is Texas -101 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -101