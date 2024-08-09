Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction: Total set too low?

    Anthony Rome
    Rangers vs. Yankees

    The Rangers vs. Yankees series begins on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. With Cody Bradford set to oppose Carlos Rodon in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Texas Rangers (+165) at New York Yankees (-200); o/u 9

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, August 9, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

    Rangers vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Semien hits solo home run in loss

    Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo homer on Wednesday in a loss to the Astros. Semien hooked a line-drive around the left-field foul pole in the sixth inning to break up a potential shutout. It was his second big fly in his last six games since the start of August and gives him 17 round-trippers on the year.

    Chisholm Jr. hits another home run for Yankees

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. crushed a solo homer on Thursday in a loss to the Angels. Chisholm connected for a second-inning blast — his fifth big fly in 10 games since arriving in New York — off Angels starter Tyler Anderson for his lone hit of the one-sided contest. He’s up to 18 homers and 24 steals this season, putting him on the doorstep of his first-ever 20-20 campaign.

    Rangers are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

    Yankees are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Rangers are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    Yankees are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Texas

    Rangers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 10-2 in the Rangers’ last 12 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 road contests and is 7-2 in their last nine league meetings. On the other side, the over is 11-2 in the Yankees’ last 13 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home contests and is 10-2 in their last 12 league matchups.

    Rangers vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

