    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Rangers vs. Orioles

    Michael Lorenzen will oppose Cade Povich in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Camden Yards. With the Orioles listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from Baltimore?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Texas Rangers (+135) at 966 Baltimore Orioles (-150); o/u 9

    7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

    Rangers vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers dropped to 37-45 after losing 2-1 to the Orioles last night. Leody Taveras went 1-3 at the plate and provided the only RBI of the game for Texas. The Rangers look to snap a 5-game losing skid on Saturday.

    Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

    The Orioles improved to 52-30 after beating the Rangers last night. Colton Cowser hit another home run in the victory on Friday. Baltimore looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night.

    Texas is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Orioles are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against the Rangers.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Texas.

    Rangers vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Orioles. Texas is really struggling to hit the ball as of a late, while Baltimore is doing quite the opposite. The O’s are an excellent at home with a 28-16 record on the season, while the Rangers are just 17-26 on the road. This Rangers’ team can’t be trusted at the moment, lay it with the O’s.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Orioles -150

