Rangers vs. Mariners Prediction: Can Texas win as underdogs?

The Texas Rangers head to Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Rangers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kumar Rocker (TEX) vs. George Kirby (SEA)

The Texas Rangers are 57-52 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 59-50 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 57-52 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 45-64 ATS this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Texas Rangers (+134) at 906 Seattle Mariners (-164); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Thursday, July 31, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Rangers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien scored one-third of his team’s runs in their 6-3 win over the Angels on Wednesday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Semien is hitting .231 with 13 homers, 53 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .675 across 398 at-bats. Marcus Semien is batting .298 with an OPS of 1.014 when ahead in the count this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco drove in half of his club’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 2019 All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Polanco is hitting .252 with 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .778 across 306 at-bats this year. The former Minnesota Twin is batting .318 with an OPS of .855 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Jorge Polanco worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games against Seattle.

Texas is 23-32 straight up as the road team this season.

Seattle is 28-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Seattle is 38-35 straight up as a favorite this season.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like the Mariners here. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. Seattle is 22-21 straight up as a home favorite and 43-39 straight up in American League games this year. What’s more, the Mariners are 22-16 straight up in division games and 48-46 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, Seattle is 52-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 7-5 straight up in starting pitcher George Kirby’s starts this season. The pick is the Mariners -164 on the money line over the Rangers at Bovada.lv.

Rangers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -164