    MLB Articles

    Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 ALCS Betting Odds & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Astros Game 7

    There’s nothing like a Game 7 in professional sports, is there? With Max Scherzer set to oppose Cristian Javier in Monday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for tonight’s Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 clash?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Texas Rangers (+110) v. Houston Astros (-125); o/u 10

    8:03 PM ET, Monday, Oct. 23rd, 2023

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX 

    Texas Rangers DFS Spin 

    Adolis Garcia hit a grandslam in the ninth last night to extend the Rangers’ lead to seven. A powerful response after Saturday night’s ejection. He was one of four Ranger players to record an RBI. 

    Houston Astros DFS Spin

    Yordan Alvarez was one bright spot for the Astros. He went 2-3 with an RBI and a walk. Astros need a comprehensive response in game seven. Alvarez showed Sunday the fight to get on base. 

    Astros have a +1 run differential 

    Houston has lost all three games as a favorite 

    Texas has averaged 4.7 runs a game 

    Astros have averaged 4.8 runs a game 

    Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 MLB Betting Prediction 

    Game seven will be the twentieth matchup between these two this season. Expect a conservative approach. In the playoffs only moments of separation have been found. Runs come in streaks as some pitchers have seemed to get significant control. The total has gone over five times in the series. Game seven tightness will cause the game to bottle up or crack open. Bet the under. 

    Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 Prediction: Under 10 

