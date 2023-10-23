Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 ALCS Betting Odds & Prediction

There’s nothing like a Game 7 in professional sports, is there? With Max Scherzer set to oppose Cristian Javier in Monday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for tonight’s Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Rangers (+110) v. Houston Astros (-125); o/u 10

8:03 PM ET, Monday, Oct. 23rd, 2023

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 55% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the Rangers.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Adolis Garcia hit a grandslam in the ninth last night to extend the Rangers’ lead to seven. A powerful response after Saturday night’s ejection. He was one of four Ranger players to record an RBI.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Yordan Alvarez was one bright spot for the Astros. He went 2-3 with an RBI and a walk. Astros need a comprehensive response in game seven. Alvarez showed Sunday the fight to get on base.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 MLB Betting Trends

Astros have a +1 run differential

Houston has lost all three games as a favorite

Texas has averaged 4.7 runs a game

Astros have averaged 4.8 runs a game

Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 MLB Betting Prediction

Game seven will be the twentieth matchup between these two this season. Expect a conservative approach. In the playoffs only moments of separation have been found. Runs come in streaks as some pitchers have seemed to get significant control. The total has gone over five times in the series. Game seven tightness will cause the game to bottle up or crack open. Bet the under.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 7 Prediction: Under 10