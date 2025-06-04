Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Can the Jays even up the series?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Mick Abel (PHI) vs. Jose Berrios (TOR)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 37-23 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 31-29 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 31-29 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 35-25 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Philadelphia Phillies (-107) at 978 Toronto Blue Jays (-113); o/u 9.5

7:07 PM ET, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 8-3 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. In that game, the three-time All-Star went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Turner is hitting .305 with 7 homers, 28 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .815 in 239 at-bats. Trea Turner is batting .323 with an OPS of 1.022 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday night.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger drove in the majority of his club’s runs in their 8-3 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 25-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Barger is hitting .274 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .846 in 124 at-bats this year. The Bellevue, WA, native is hitting .375 with an OPS of 1.361 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Addison Barger worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Toronto.

Philadelphia is 8-2 straight up in interleague games this season.

Toronto is 13-15 straight up after a loss this season.

Toronto is 28-31 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like the Phillies in this matchup. They are tied for the best straight-up road record in the majors this year at 18-11. What’s more, Philadelphia is 22-14 straight up after a win and 27-19 straight up when playing on no rest this year.

The Phillies will start 23-year-old right-hander Mick Abel in this contest. Abel made his first career start two weeks ago against the Pirates and fared quite well. On May 18th, the Portland, OR, native completed 6 innings against Pittsburgh, allowing no runs on 5 hits and no walks. Abel struck out 9 batters in a 1-0 Phillies home win. I like Mick Abel’s chances to pitch well again on Wednesday. Abel’s pitching should be enough for the Phillies to secure an outright win. The pick is Philadelphia -107 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -107